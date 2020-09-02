Cinemark To Participate In September Virtual Investor Conferences

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following virtual institutional investor conferences: Wednesday, September 9: Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment...

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) - Get Report, one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following virtual institutional investor conferences:

Wednesday, September 9: Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Sean Gamble, CFO, & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations

1-on-1 investor meetings

Thursday, September 10: Benchmark Virtual Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference

Sean Gamble, CFO, & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations

1-on-1 investor meetings

Wednesday, September 16: Goldman Sachs Virtual Communacopia Investor Conference

Mark Zoradi, CEO, & Chanda Brashears, VP Investor Relations

2:05 ET Fireside Chat

1-on-1 investor meetings

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 534 theatres with 5,977 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005932/en/