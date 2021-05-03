Cinemark To Participate In May Virtual Investor Conferences

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following virtual institutional investor conferences: Thursday, May 13: MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit...

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) - Get Report, one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following virtual institutional investor conferences:

Thursday, May 13: MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

Mark Zoradi, CEO; Sean Gamble, CFO/COO; Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor Relations

Fireside Chat at 2:00 ET

1-on-1 investor meetings

Tuesday, May 25: J.P. Morgan

Mark Zoradi, CEO, & Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor Relations

Fireside Chat at 3:40 ET

1-on-1 investor meetings

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005011/en/