Cinemark To Make The Holidays Merrier With Movies, Beginning With Giveaways To Be Thankful For In November

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is helping everyone get in the holiday spirit as it brings back the season's most iconic films and offers giveaways throughout November for moviegoers across the U.S. As friends and family prepare for modified holiday celebrations, they can choose from more than 25 classic holiday films as they book their Private Watch Party tickets now for the rest of the year at cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app. In celebration and gratitude, Cinemark will be delighting customers throughout the month of November by offering buy one, get one free tickets for holiday films and giving away 1,000 of its fan-favorite Private Watch Parties. For all details on holidays at Cinemark, visit www.cinemark.com/holiday.

"Now more than ever, Cinemark is thankful for its employees, guests and communities, and, as a token of our gratitude and appreciation, we will be having a cornucopia of giveaways throughout November," said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. "We know this year's Thanksgiving celebrations may look different for everyone, and our Private Watch Parties offer the perfect gathering for friends and family, especially as we bring back everyone's favorite films for this time of year."

A Cinemark Private Watch Party allows guests to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 people to watch a film of their choice with the group of their choice. Private Watch Parties offer the opportunity to gather with close friends and family and escape into the joy of the immersive, cinematic experience. Standard pricing for a Private Watch Party begins at $99 with no minimum concession purchase and can be booked with just a few simple clicks at cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

A Harvest of Hollywood Movies

Cinemark will be unwrapping tidings of love, cheer and nostalgia by bringing back everyone's favorite films now through January 7. Moviegoers can find the perfect film for their mood, whether they're looking for classic heartwarming family films, laughter with friends and family or those iconic snowy love stories. Movies coming back to the silver screen for the greatest time of the year include Elf, Love Actually, The Polar Express, It's A Wonderful Life, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and so much more. For the full list of more than 25 holiday Comeback Classics, visit cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.

For a limited time only, Cinemark will be showing some favorites from the Disney family, including Pixar's Toy Story from now until Nov. 19; Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy from Nov. 13 through Nov. 26; The Santa Clause from Nov. 20 through Dec. 3; and Frozen from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.

Pricing for these holiday Comeback Classics is $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

A Cornucopia of Giveaways

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Cinemark will be delighting moviegoers with a series of giveaways and deals throughout the month of November.

Through its Thanks a BOGOcampaign, customers can get two times the moviegoing excitement with a buy one, get one free ticket offer for any Comeback Classic standard showtime purchase. From Nov. 11 through Nov. 20, customers can simply select their showtime and seats on the Cinemark website or app and then use code THANKS2U to activate the BOGO pricing.

Cinemark knows that it is more fun to see a movie with your friends and family in a dedicated auditorium. So, nothing could be more fun than a Friendsgiving Sweepstakes, which gives movie lovers the chance to win a free Private Watch Party by playing a game on the Cinemark website. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, those interested in trying their Thanksgiving luck can visit cinemark.com/holiday to access the game and see if they will instantly win one of the 1,000 free Private Watch Parties given away throughout the day.

Cinemark will be offering unbeatable deals on gift cards and Movie Club memberships for the best deal-finders to snag on Black Friday. When customers go to purchase a general gift card from Nov. 27 through Nov. 29, they will automatically receive a $10 bonus coupon for every gift card of $50 or more that is purchased. For a special Cyber Monday deal, customers who purchase a Private Watch Party gift card from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 will receive a free $20 bonus coupon.

The Cinemark Standard

With approximately 90 percent of its theatres re-opened across the U.S., the exhibitor has consistently received 96 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres have The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees will undergo extensive training prior to reopening and will wear face masks and gloves while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

Each auditorium is extensively disinfected between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees.

for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees. Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres.

by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. Cinemark vacuums are equipped with HEPA filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19. All public and high-touch spaces are thoroughly sanitized frequently .

. Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer are available for customer use.

are available for customer use. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 533 theatres with 5,974 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/.

