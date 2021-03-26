Cinemark Rolls Out The Red Carpet With Oscar® Movie Week In-Theatre Festival

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is rolling out the red carpet for the 93 rd Oscars® with its annual Oscar® Movie Week festival.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is rolling out the red carpet for the 93 rd Oscars® with its annual Oscar® Movie Week festival. From Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 25, film's biggest fans can catch all of this year's Best Picture and some of the Best Shorts nominated films at more than 100 participating Cinemark theatres in partnership with Focus Features. Tickets are now on sale now at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

"Cinemark is thrilled to be giving the big screen treatment to the past year's best films and to bring back one of our most popular programs of the year with our annual Oscar® Movie Week," said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of global content strategy. "These films and shorts deserve nothing less than the cinematic experience, and there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark with our immersive viewing environment. We are happy to welcome moviegoers back for this time-honored tradition."

Movie lovers can pick and choose the films they would like to see, whether just a few or Cinemark's entire Oscar® Movie Week offering. Feature-length Best Picture nominees will be playing in participating Cinemark theatres from April 19 through April 25, and tickets are $5 for each film. Movie enthusiasts looking to just catch the shorts can purchase a $10 ticket to see all shorts between April 23 and April 25. For the full list of nominees included in the festival and to see showtimes and purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.

Those looking for a big win of their own can follow Cinemark on Instagram and tag a friend on Cinemark's Oscar® Movie Week Sweepstakes posts from April 6 through April 15 for a chance to win tickets to the festival.

For all details on Oscar® Movie Week, including participating theatres, showtimes and how to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.

The Cinemark Standard

The exhibitor has consistently received 96 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. Cinemark Totem Lake and XD will open with The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

Each auditorium is extensively disinfected between showtimes with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

between showtimes with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Theatres have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees.

for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees. All public and high-touch spaces are thoroughly sanitized frequently .

. Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer are available for customer use.

are available for customer use. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.

for a more contact-free experience. Cinemark's advanced, three-point air quality standard is designed to deliver an abundant supply of fresh outdoor air, maintain optimal circulation and eliminate pollutants. Increased fresh-air rate . Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh-air rate of building HVAC systems by constantly utilizing supply fans to increase the total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into theatres. Smart-flow air circulation design . Each auditorium within the theatre has its own HVAC system, which consistently diffuses fresh air from the ceiling down toward the floor where it is then returned to the filtration equipment, constantly refreshing the air. Elimination of pollutants . Cinemark utilizes MERV filters in its HVAC systems to capture the majority of particles and pollutants.

is designed to deliver an abundant supply of fresh outdoor air, maintain optimal circulation and eliminate pollutants.

Click here for Cinemark's digital asset kit, including photos and b-roll of the exhibitor's updated clean and safety protocols.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005361/en/