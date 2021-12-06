Cinemark Makes Holidays Merry With Movie Magic This December

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is bringing movie magic to the holidays this December, with sparkling silver screen gifts, a sleigh-full of sweepstakes and movies sure to make the holidays...

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is bringing movie magic to the holidays this December, with sparkling silver screen gifts, a sleigh-full of sweepstakes and movies sure to make the holidays merry and bright. For all details on holidays at Cinemark, visit www.cinemark.com/holiday.

"The movie theatre is the perfect setting to gather and celebrate with family and friends on any occasion, and Cinemark is thrilled to bring movie lovers a little extra magic this holiday season," said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. "With our gifting options, array of films for every holiday mood, and exciting sweepstakes, we are honored to serve as a place where people can make memories during this most wonderful time of the year."

Sparkling Silver Screen Gifts

Cinemark has sparkling gifts for everyone on the list, and without supply chain woes or shipping delays. Just for the holiday season, all Movie Club annual memberships are on sale for $99, giving movie lovers a full year of exclusive discounts for the price of 10 months. Cinemark Movie Club members enjoy exclusive benefits including a 20 percent concession discount, specially priced tickets, waived online fees and monthly movie credits that roll over. Discounted memberships can also be purchased in three- and six-month increments, and all are stress-free gifting options with easy digital delivery.

For the foodie in everyone's lives, a Cinemark Pack-a-Pop is the gift that keeps on giving as the equivalent of three large binge-worthy popcorns that can be purchased and enjoyed at home. Available at all Cinemark theatres, this gift of pure buttery joy is sure to put a smile on every popcorn lover's face. And to amplify the spirit of the season, popcorn connoisseurs can follow along with the Cinemark Peppermint Bark popcorn recipe to create the most scrumptious holiday treat.

Those who prefer the thrill of last-minute shopping are in luck. On Dec. 22 only, customers will receive a $10 bonus coupon for every gift card purchase of $50 or more, or a $20 bonus coupon for every gift card purchase of $100 or more.

For full details on how to give the gift of movies this season, visit Cinemark.com/holiday.

A Sleigh-Full of Sweepstakes

With the new year and Valentine's Day right around the corner, what better holiday surprise than the chance to win free date nights for an entire year. From now through Dec. 31, Cinemark Movie Rewards Members can enter Cinemark's Date Night for a Year Sweepstakes for the chance to win 24 guest passes, a $100 gift card and two Cinemark blankets. A date night every month for all of 2022 is what sugarplum dreams are made of! For more information including how to enter, members can visit the Cinemark Movie Rewards Center.

Cinemark is partnering with Coca-Cola to give movie lovers another chance to win holiday gold with the Cinemark Sip & Scan Instant Win Game. Every guest who purchases a large fountain beverage between now and Jan. 12 will gain access to a trivia game and the chance to win prizes including a $500 Cinemark gift card, an annual Movie Club membership, a Coke Zero Sugar coupon and more.

Good Cheer, Great Movies

Cinemark is bringing good tidings to all with movies sure to satisfy every holiday mood. Sing 2 and West Side Story will strike the perfect note while Spider-Man: No Way Home, The King's Man and The Matrix Resurrections will bring the yuletide thrill.

Classic holiday movies will be coming back to the silver screen for a limited time to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, A Christmas Story and Gremlins will be available as Private Watch Parties for just $99 at select theatres for a few merry moments this holiday season.

A Fathom Events special, Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers will also be playing in theatres from Dec. 1 through Dec. 9.

For more information on these holiday celebrations, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.

Click here for Cinemark cinematic brand trailers for some of this year's newest films.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

