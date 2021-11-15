Cinemark Lights Up The Holiday Season With Cheerful Promotions And Giveaways Throughout The Month Of November

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is lighting up the holiday season with cheerful promotions and events sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is lighting up the holiday season with cheerful promotions and events sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit. This November, Cinemark will spread cheer with a feast of blockbuster film releases, a cornucopia of points for Cinemark Movie Rewards members and Black Friday deals fit for the big screen. For all details on holidays at Cinemark, visit www.cinemark.com/holiday.

"As families and friends re-discover the magic of being together for the holidays this year, Cinemark is happy to make the month of November even more special with our cheerful giveaways and deals," said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. "We are thankful for the continued support of our employees, guests and communities, and are happy to provide them with exciting ways to celebrate the season together with our immersive moviegoing experience."

A Feast of Films

There is no better place to gather with friends and family this holiday season than at the movies. With an exciting lineup of films coming out in November, there is something for everyone to gobble up. Encanto will enchant every member of the family; Eternals will take moviegoers on an action-packed thrill ride ; and Ghostbusters: Afterlife will provide a blast from the past as the newest film in the Ghostbusters saga.

With these films, all can come together to celebrate one another and the larger-than life friendships, journeys and stories on the silver screen while getting their fill of that incomparable warm, buttery movie theatre popcorn.

For groups wanting to up the celebrations and feel like a celebrity, Private Watch Parties are available at Cinemark theatres across the U.S.. With just a few clicks of a button, moviegoers can book a private auditorium to watch one of this year's newest films with up to 30 friends and family. The only thing that makes the immersive, cinematic experience even more memorable is getting to have a shared, exclusive private viewing party.

Cornucopia of Points

Cinemark Movie Rewards members have a great harvest to gather this month. From Nov. 16 through Nov. 30, members have the chance to win either 500, 1,500 or 5,000 points by entering Cinemark's Holiday Bonus Point Sweepstakes. Cinemark Movie Rewards points can be redeemed for show-stopping prizes like concessions discounts, free XD upgrades, movie tickets and more. For more information including how to enter, members can visit the Cinemark Movie Rewards Center.

Another harvest opportunity, members will receive 50 bonus points when they buy three or more tickets to Ghostbusters: Afterlife between now and Nov. 21.

Black Friday and the Big Screen

With a multitude of Black Friday deals, only a few are fit for the big screen. When movie fans purchase a Cinemark gift card Nov. 26 through Nov. 28, they will automatically receive a $10 bonus coupon for every gift card purchase of $50 or more, or a $20 bonus coupon for every gift card purchase of $100 or more. A special Cyber Monday deal, customers who purchase a Private Watch Party gift card on Nov. 29 will receive a $20 bonus coupon.

For those wanting to do their Black Friday shopping early, Cinemark is offering a flash sale on gift cards today, Nov. 15, only. Customers who purchase $100 or more in gift cards will receive a $10 bonus coupon. Another hot item movie lovers don't want to miss, Movie Club annual memberships can be purchased at a celebrity price of just $99; that's two months free.

All Cinemark gift cards can be purchased in-theatre or online with an immediate digital option, offering a cheerful gift for everyone's list without the supply chain woes.

For more details on these cheerful deals and delights, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.

Click here for Cinemark cinematic brand trailers for some of this year's newest films.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/.

