Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is thrilled to announce that it is meeting spooktactular demand by giving away an additional 1,000 Halloween Private Watch Parties after its initial wave were all claimed spellbindingly fast, within 13 minutes. Moviegoers will get a second chance to claim a free Private Watch Party on Friday, Oct. 16 at 10:31 a.m. CT at www.cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

Cinemark Halloween Private Watch Parties Go Scary Fast, Will Give 1,000 More to Meet Spooktactular Demand. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our guests have raved about Private Watch Parties, and we were thrilled that all 1,000 of them were claimed in record time during our giveaway this morning," said Wanda Gierhart-Fearing, Cinemark CMO. "It is clear that people are looking for an alternative to haunted houses and trick-or-treating this year. To meet this overwhelming demand, we are giving away an additional 1,000 Private Watch Parties, providing more movie lovers the chance to have a really unique Halloween celebration."

A Cinemark Private Watch Party offers the opportunity to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 guests to watch a film of their choice with the group of their choice. Standard pricing for a Private Watch Party begins at $99 with no minimum concession purchase. To bring big screams to the big screen, Cinemark announced last week that it would be giving away 1,000 of these special screenings for Halloween. After running out almost immediately, the exhibitor will be releasing an additional 1,000 free Private Watch Parties to allow as many fans as possible to get in on the fun.

Moviegoers who missed out on the first round of Private Watch Parties can grab this monster of a deal beginning at 10:31 a.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 16 1 by going to their individual theatre page on the Cinemark website or app and selecting any Private Watch Party showtime for the day of Oct. 31. The first 1,000 individuals to check out with a Halloween Private Watch Party will do so for free.

For the occasion, Cinemark is bringing back all-time favorite Halloween movies that will provide everything from ghostly giggles to hair-raising horror. Family friendly films include including Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Addams Family (2019), among others. Those seeking more thrills can catch Halloween (2018), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Scream. Guests are encouraged to come dressed for the celebration in their Halloween costumes. 2

Moviegoers can treat themselves to scary good pricing on their favorite concessions including $5 large popcorn, $3.50 large fountain drink or ICEE and $2.50 candy. From Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, all candy will be buy-one-get-one free at the $2.50 price. Cinemark Movie Club members can save even more with their standard 20 percent discount on concessions.

With nearly 85 percent of its theatres re-opened across the U.S., the exhibitor has received 97 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 534 theatres with 5,977 screens globally (332 theatres and 4,522 screens across 41 states domestically; 202 theatres and 1455 screens in 15 countries throughout South and Central America). Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.

1 Limit one per customer. First 1,000 only.

2 Costume face masks that cover the entire face only allowed on children 11 and younger. No simulated weapons.

