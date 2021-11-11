Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD theatre within the Westfield Galleria at Roseville.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD theatre within the Westfield Galleria at Roseville. The 14-screen theatre builds on Cinemark's strong presence in the greater Sacramento area and offers an upgraded entertainment experience to the northern communities of the metroplex. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005867/en/

Cinemark announces the grand opening of Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD theatre on Thursday, Nov. 11. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Cinemark is thrilled to expand our presence in the greater Sacramento area with this incredible 14-screen theatre just in time for this year's newest films," said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. "Movie fans will be immersed in the total moviegoing experience that the Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD provides. From the big screens and surround sound to the expanded menu and Snacks in a Tap advance ordering feature, everything about this theatre comes together to bring the community a truly extraordinary entertainment offering."

Coming Soon to The Newest Theatre Near You

Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD opens just in time for exciting movies hitting the big screen this year and next. Eternals, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Encanto and Sing 2 are sure to be enjoyed by every member of the family. The Matrix Resurrections, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, and Mission: Impossible 7 will bring the thrill for action seekers. Of course, House of Gucci and West Side Story will captivate all drama afficionados.

The theatre has the best amenities Cinemark has to offer, including:

Cinemark's Luxury Loungers in every auditorium - electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners for maximum movie-watching comfort;

A Cinemark XD auditorium - premium format with the largest wall-to-wall screen in the building and 11.1 layer multichannel surround sound for the ultimate viewing experience;

Ultra-modern auditoriums featuring immersive screens and laser projection powered by Barco for an overall brighter, sharper and more vivid picture;

Reserved seating throughout the theatre with convenient online and kiosk ticketing;

D-BOX seats that provide moviegoers a complete immersive dimension to the cinematographic experience by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with individual motion control in the seats;

Expanded concession offerings in addition to the irresistible movie theatre popcorn, including Cinemark Signature Pizza and other hot food items, Coca-Cola Freestyle drink stations with over 100 flavors, a full-service bar; and

The Snacks In a Tap advance ordering feature, allowing guests to bypass the concession lines and order favorite movie theatre snacks and drinks online for quick pick up, or have the items delivered directly to their seats for supreme convenience.

Let the Credits Roll

Moviegoers in the Roseville area can get the most out of this upcoming theatre by joining Cinemark Movie Rewards, Cinemark's tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers with one point for every dollar spent at a Cinemark theatre. Members can redeem points for a variety of rewards, including movie tickets, concession deals, and movie merchandise. Members can join for free as a Movie Fan member, or upgrade to the Movie Club monthly membership program for just $9.99 per month, plus tax where applicable. Movie Club members receive exclusive discounts and benefits including a monthly movie credit with rollover and no expiration.

To celebrate the grand opening of the theatre, Cinemark will be rewarding 1,000 of the first visitors to its newest theatre with a one-month free trial of Cinemark Movie Club. The first 500 guests on both Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 12, will get the chance to experience the magic Movie Club can bring.

"Westfield Galleria at Roseville is excited to welcome Cinemark to the center," said Jeff Richardson, Senior General Manager. "The theatre will help the Galleria become a world-class destination, providing an exciting entertainment option to complement the existing selection of incredible restaurants, eateries, and shops like Louis Vuitton, YSL and soon Gucci."

Click here for photos and b-roll of the new theatre.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 524 theatres (324 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,897 screens (4,440 U.S., 1,457 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/.

About Westfield Galleria at Roseville

Westfield Galleria at Roseville is greater Sacramento's premier shopping destination, combining world-class luxury retailers, stylish first-to-market boutiques and gourmet restaurants all within one elegant setting. Featuring over 200 shops including Nordstrom, Sacramento's first Tiffany & Co.,Louis Vuitton, LEGO, Tommy Bahama, Lululemon, Fabletics, Zara, Kate Spade, Apple, and H&M -- the center also includes flagship stores for Crate and Barrel, Pottery Barn and RH. Delicious dining with inviting ambience is available at Il Fornaio, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Cantina Laredo, Land Ocean and The Cheesecake Factory.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005867/en/