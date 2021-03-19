Cinemark Announces Grand Opening Of Cinemark Totem Lake And XD On March 19

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK), one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Totem Lake and XD theatre within The Village at Totem Lake.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) - Get Report, one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Totem Lake and XD theatre within The Village at Totem Lake. The eight-screen theatre offers an elevated moviegoing experience for the entire greater Kirkland community, and tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

"Cinemark is thrilled to be opening a brand new theatre in The Village at Totem Lake," said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. "Movie fans in the greater Kirkland area can now enjoy an enhanced entertainment experience in our fan-favorite Luxury Loungers with larger-than-life on-screen action with sight and sound technology that cannot be replicated at home. We are pleased to be opening this theatre at a time when our communities need an entertaining escape most, and there is nothing quite like the immersive cinematic experience, paired with freshly popped popcorn, of course."

Cinemark Totem Lake and XD opens in time for this year's newest films, including Tom & Jerry, The Courier and Chaos Walking, and tickets are now on sale for the much-anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong, premiering on March 31. Moviegoers can also enjoy Comeback Classics, such as A League of their Own, Thelma and Louise, Pitch Perfect, Stuart Little and Trolls. For those looking to stay within their trusted group, the theatre will offer Private Watch Parties. A Cinemark Private Watch Party allows guests to rent an entire auditorium to watch the film of their choice with the group of their choice, for just $99 for Comeback Classics and $149 for new movies.

The theatre has the best amenities Cinemark has to offer, including:

A Cinemark XD auditorium - the world's No. 1 exhibitor Premium Large Format brand;

Cinemark's Luxury Loungers - electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners in all auditoriums;

Reserved seating throughout the theatre with convenient online and kiosk ticketing;

A fully immersive viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and heightened sound systems in all auditoriums;

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors with RealD 3D capability;

An inviting, open lobby, complete with a full-service, traditional concession stand that offers everyone's favorite moviegoing snacks and drinks;

A Cinemark café offering specialty coffee and ice cream options that will open in the coming weeks; and

An arcade, complete with a variety of fan-favorite games.

Moviegoers from Kirkland to Bothell, Kenmore, Redmond and Woodinville can get the most out of this upcoming theatre by joining Cinemark Movie Club, a unique monthly movie membership program offering ticket and concession discounts, along with other exclusive benefits for just $9.99, plus tax where applicable, per month.

The Village at Totem Lake is an urban lifestyle village in the heart of the Eastside community. In addition to Cinemark's state-of-the-art cinema, this growing mixed-use center features premier retailers and restaurants, urban apartments, creative office space, a Village plaza and park with a water feature and other modern amenities.

The Cinemark StandardThe exhibitor has consistently received 96 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. Cinemark Totem Lake and XD will open with The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

Each auditorium is extensively disinfected between showtimes with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

between showtimes with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Theatres have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees.

for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees. All public and high-touch spaces are thoroughly sanitized frequently .

. Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer are available for customer use.

are available for customer use. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.

for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited. Cinemark's advanced, three-point air quality standard is designed to deliver an abundant supply of fresh outdoor air, maintain optimal circulation and eliminate pollutants. Increased fresh-air rate . Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh-air rate of building HVAC systems by constantly utilizing supply fans to increase the total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into theatres. Smart-flow air circulation design . Each auditorium within the theatre has its own HVAC system, which consistently diffuses fresh air from the ceiling down toward the floor where it is then returned to the filtration equipment, constantly refreshing the air. Elimination of pollutants . Cinemark utilizes MERV filters in its HVAC systems to capture the majority of particles and pollutants.

is designed to deliver an abundant supply of fresh outdoor air, maintain optimal circulation and eliminate pollutants.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/.

