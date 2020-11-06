Cinedigm Acquires Award-winning Thriller "100 DAYS TO LIVE"

CINEDIGM (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today the Company has acquired North American distribution rights to 100 DAYS TO LIVE, a taut psychological thriller set in the world of suicide prevention and mental health.

100 DAYS TO LIVE follows a woman who grapples with her inner demons by running a suicide support group in Chicago. But when her fiancé is kidnapped by a known murderer, she must race against the clock to discover the identity of the killer, and more importantly - his motive.

The film will be released in early 2021 on all major digital platforms.

The film was written, produced, and directed by Ravin Gandhi, a nationally known serial entrepreneur who is featured often by CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox News. Mr. Gandhi, a lifelong film fan, shot the film over three weeks in Chicago while maintaining his job as CEO of GMM Nonstick Coatings, a company he founded and recently sold to SDK, a $10B Japanese conglomerate.

100 DAYS TO LIVE premiered at the San Diego International Film Festival, where it was awarded Best World Premiere and Best First Time Director.

The film stars Colin Egglesfield (Something Borrowed, Rizzoli & Isles), Gideon Emery (Teen Wolf, Daredevil), Heidi Johanningmeier (Proven Innocent), Yancey Arias (Bosch, Queen of the South), and Chris Johnson (47 Meters Down).

"This is a movie that is going to shock people, and astonishingly it was written and directed by a first-time filmmaker," said Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice President, Cinedigm Entertainment Group. "We can't wait for people to see it - it's a great piece of filmmaking."

According to Ravin Gandhi, "Being able to tell a good story has made me successful as an entrepreneur. Making a feature film was a bucket list goal, and it's surreal 100 DAYS TO LIVE is getting released. I'm thrilled to have Cinedigm as a partner."

The deal was negotiated by Macias and Director of Acquisitions Josh Thomashow on behalf of Cinedigm, and John W. Bosher and Chris Charles of Throughline Films on behalf of the filmmakers. Christopher Jennings and Rhyan Lamarr co-produced the film with Ravin Gandhi.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) - Get Report has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter ( https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook ( https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits ( https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website ( www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

