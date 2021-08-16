Cindy Tindell, Appointed As Managing Director, Head Of U.S. For Matrix Renewables

MADRID, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Renewables, the TPG-backed global renewable energy platform, has announced the addition of Cindy Tindell to its executive team as Managing Director, Head of U.

MADRID, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Renewables, the TPG-backed global renewable energy platform, has announced the addition of Cindy Tindell to its executive team as Managing Director, Head of U.S.

In her new position, Tindell will lead the strategy and execution of Matrix Renewable's growth in the U.S., building out a U.S.-based presence, aligned with corporate goals to develop, construct, acquire, and operate renewable energy and storage assets. Tindell joins an experienced management team that has come together over the past year with the support of The Rise Fund, TPG's global impact investing platform.

Prior to joining Matrix Renewables, Cindy was Vice President of M&A at NextEra Energy. She held several diverse leadership positions at the company where she led investment decisions, managed P&L for multiple regions, helped develop a competitive transmission business as well as overseeing the development of Florida Power & Light's conventional and solar thermal fleet. Previously, she held a Vice President position in investment banking and served as an official at the U.S. State Department.

Speaking of her new position, Tindell notes, "I'm delighted to undertake this new opportunity to work with the Matrix Renewables team. I'm looking forward to helping further develop Matrix Renewables' global growth goals in the U.S. in promoting renewable and clean energy, backed by the sponsorship of The Rise Fund, TPG's global impact investing platform and a global climate and environmental leader."

In recognition of Tindell's appointment, the Matrix Renewables Board issued a statement, "we are pleased to have Cindy join as the Head of the U.S. for Matrix Renewables. The US is a geography of strategic focus for growth of the business. Cindy brings decades of relevant sector experience that will be instrumental in Matrix building a significant presence in the U.S renewables market."

Matrix Renewables was founded in 2020 and is supported by global alternative asset manager TPG and its impact investing fund The Rise Fund. Matrix currently has a significant solar and storage portfolio in operation, under construction, and at different phases of development in across Europe and Latin America. The organization plans to materially increase its presence in the U.S. over the coming months.

About Matrix Renewables

Matrix Renewables is a renewable energy platform created and backed by global alternative asset manager TPG and its more than $11 billion impact investing platform TPG Rise. Matrix Renewables' current portfolio is comprised of 1.5 GW of operational, under construction, or near ready-to-build solar PV projects and a further 3.2 GW pipeline of renewable energy projects under development, across Europe, US and LATAM. For more information, visit matrixreneweables.com or send an email to info@matrixrenewables.com

For further information, please contact:

Marina Dorado: +34 917 45 86 64, mdorado@webershandwick.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cindy-tindell-appointed-as-managing-director-head-of-us-for-matrix-renewables-301355897.html

SOURCE Matrix Renewables