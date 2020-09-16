Cindy Schwarzkopf Joins Abacode Board Of Advisors

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacode, one of the fastest growing Cybersecurity and Compliance firms in the United States, announced today that Cynthia "Cindy" Schwarzkopf has joined their Board of Advisors.

Ms. Schwarzkopf is the eldest daughter of General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, who is most well-known for his coalition command of 765,000 soldiers, from 28 different countries, during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield in the Persian Gulf War.

Cindy continues her father's work as a motivational speaker and support for the U.S. armed forces. In addition to speaking, Cindy is accomplished in her own right with a professional background in marketing, the Las Vegas gaming and hospitality industry, human resources, government relations work and real estate. She currently serves on the Board of Directors and for MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald which through their various options trading models now has access to approximately 80% of the overall U.S. options market volume.

Ms. Schwarzkopf joins a growing group of accomplished Abacode Advisory Board Members. Her contribution in the Government, Federal Supply Chain, DoD Contractors and Financial Services sectors brings incredible value to Abacode.

" I' m proud to have Cindy join our Board of Advisors, " said Michael Ferris, Abacode Chief Executive Officer. " Her wealth of knowledge and experience will bring additional strength to our fast-growing team and provide essential guidance as we help partners and clients solve their most critical cybersecurity & compliance challenges ".

Ms. Schwarzkopf commented, "Cybersecurity is top of mind for every organization today and a growing issue. I'm delighted to join Abacode, a team that has the right intel, insight, expertise and resources necessary to help organizations and agencies defend their systems and thrive in today's market."

About Abacode:

Abacode is a Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Services Provider (MCCP).

Abacode combines leading technologies and professional services to implement holistic, framework-based Cybersecurity and Compliance program for clients throughout the world. Our unique 24/7 Managed Threat Detection and Response (MDR) services, along with a programmatic approach empowers organizations to make objective and reasoned security investments based on their business needs, budget, and risk tolerance. This methodology ultimately helps transform client cybersecurity challenges into a competitive advantage. Abacode enables clients to implement a Cyber Capability Maturity Model and consolidate all cybersecurity initiatives under one roof. Offices in the Americas and Europe.

Learn more at Abacode.com or connect with us at cyberconnect@abacode.com

