Cincom And Covenant Technology Partners Announce Partnership

Companies join forces to deliver a better way to configure, price and quote complex products and services.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Covenant Technology Partners to implement CPQSync™ by Cincom.

According to Susan Fine, Cincom Director of Channels and North American Sales, "With Covenant's focus on maximizing their client's investment in Microsoft technologies, they are a great partner for CPQSync by Cincom, which further extends the value."

Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, CPQSync is a fully SaaS, cloud-based solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. With CPQSync, businesses can:

Get more from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 investment- CPQSync is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE for a seamless experience (no popups or new windows). The solution is integrated with Microsoft F&O (Finance and Operations) and leverages Microsoft Power Platform.

Sync sales with business - Save time by eliminating informational silos and generating professional, branded proposals.

Sync teams across departments, divisions and regions - Easily work together from the same playbook.

Sync data sources - Gain clear insights from streamlined reporting.

About Covenant:Covenant Technology Partners (CTP) is an IP organization that specializes in helping clients plan their investments in technology, design and implement solutions that drive a competitive advantage and manage critical projects to a successful return. CTP focuses on maximizing the value of Microsoft Technologies and is the premier Microsoft CSP Partner.

About Cincom:Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. The company's solutions help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. For more information about CPQSync, visit https://www.cincom.com/cpqsync. If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM Channel, please contact Claire Oancea, Channel Development Manager for TeamSync, at teamsync@cincom.com.

