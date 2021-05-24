Cincinnati-Based Real Estate Technology Provider SentriLock Announces Expansion Due To Unprecedented Demand

SentriLock to Add 79 New Jobs Over the Next Three Years to Meet the Demand for New Electronic Lockbox, Showing Service and Experience Management Solutions.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SentriLock, LLC, the leading real estate lockbox, showing service, and experience management solution provider, today announced its plans to add 79 new jobs over the next three years, and to invest $4.3 million in the Cincinnati region. SentriLock plans to hire assembly technicians, technical support specialists, customer support specialists, and IT developers to meet its new product offering needs, which will increase its current team to almost 300 employees.

"SentriLock has grown significantly over the past two years, and we look forward to continued growth that provides exciting opportunities in our people-first culture," said Geri Morgan, SentriLock Chief Experience Officer. " Ohio's stable economy and business-friendly environment - and the commitment provided by JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati, and West Chester Township - make Ohio a great place to live and do business."

As a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® - America's largest trade association representing more than 1.4 million members - SentriLock is one of the most trusted solution providers in the real estate industry. Founded in 2002, SentriLock serves more than 400,000 REALTORS®, and has powered more than 10 million home sales.

In the first five months of 2021, SentriLock introduced two new real estate solutions designed to create great experiences for real estate professionals, buyers, and sellers. SentriGuard®, the company's flagship electronic lockbox, is packed with industry-first technology and easy-to-use features that make it the most secure and reliable lockbox on the market. The lockbox is notable for being assembled in America in an industry where that is rarely the case. SentriKey Showing Service® is the industry's only combined lockbox and showing service solution for managing home showings, property access, and client communication. With the SentriKey Showing Service ®, real estate professionals can schedule and manage showings from a simple dashboard, maintain their client roster, share listings with clients, view property details and notifications, open the lockbox, and much more using SentriLock's best-in-class technology. With SAM ™, the industry's first AI-powered virtual assistant, users can automatically reschedule showings.

In preparation for product demand and the ongoing development of innovative technology features for both products, Sentrilock recently added an eight-person assembly team. The company will expand its facility by 15,000 square feet to accommodate lockbox assembly, storage, and shipping, as well as the addition of customer support and software development talent.

SentriLock's expansion will be supported by an Ohio Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Development Services Agency. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

"Companies like SentriLock are thriving in West Chester due to investments in infrastructure, access and quality workforce," said West Chester Township Administrator Larry D. Burks. "SentriLock's new investment is welcomed and demonstrates the value companies find in West Chester where families grow and businesses prosper."

About SentriLockFounded in 2002, SentriLock, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and its Official Lockbox Solution. The company's primary mission is to provide its members with technology solutions that are member-focused and driven to provide superior customer service. SentriLock has a 96 percent customer satisfaction rating and is committed to providing exceptional support and technology to all its customers.

About JobsOhioJobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com.

About REDI CincinnatiThe Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is the first point-of-contact for companies locating or growing in the 16-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati is supported by top business leaders and community partners and staffed by a team of economic development experts who are uniting the Cincinnati region to compete globally.

