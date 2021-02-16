CIMCO Continues Commitment To Climate Action, Removes Refrigerants With High Global Warming Potential From Its Product Line

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CIMCO Refrigeration Canada's largest industrial refrigeration contractor and a leader in natural refrigerant-based technology, has upped its commitment to climate-friendly ice rink refrigerants with low-to-zero Global Warming Potential (GWP), the metric that compares the global warming impacts of different greenhouse gases. CIMCO will no longer manufacture recreational ice rink packages that use high-GWP refrigerants, including HFO blends such as R513a.

"CIMCO recognizes that our industry has a key role to play in eliminating super-polluting refrigerants like hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)," says David Malinauskas, President of CIMCO. "Our new offerings align with the Kigali Amendment and Montreal Protocol. They also exceed the new California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulation for new ice rinks to only use refrigerants with a GWP of less than 150. We are doing our part with climate-friendly refrigerants like CO 2 and ammonia and have refined our product offerings with the environment in mind. These refrigerants have zero or negligible GWP and will clearly be the new industry standards."

CIMCO has built thousands of environmentally conscious rinks across North America, including the rink at Evergreen Brick Works, Toronto's preeminent leader in sustainable practices for cities, and Oak Park Ice Rink in Stockton, CA, which will be the state's first CO 2 ice rink. After redesigning its product lineup, CIMCO now offers four climate-friendly ice rink refrigeration packages, as well as heat-recovery technology to help ice rinks further reduce their carbon footprint. "We look forward to working with ice rink owners and operators across Canada and the United States, whether they're building a new net-zero facility or working at an existing facility and transitioning to a climate-friendly future," says Malinauskas.

About CIMCO Refrigeration

CIMCO Refrigeration Inc. (cimcorefrigeration.com), headquartered in Toronto, Canada, specializes in the engineering, design, manufacture, installation and service of industrial, process cooling and recreational refrigeration systems. For more than 100 years, CIMCO's leadership and unparalleled research, development and manufacturing programs have put it at the forefront of industry advancements and technological breakthroughs.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimco-continues-commitment-to-climate-action-removes-refrigerants-with-high-global-warming-potential-from-its-product-line-301229028.html

SOURCE Cimco Refrigeration Inc.