CIMC Enric's Subsidiary Deploys Vaccine Storage Market To Carry Out R&D Of Cryogenic Liquid Nitrogen Biological Container

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (" CIMC Enric" or " the Company", SEHK stock code: 3899.HK), announced that its subsidiary Zhangjiagang CIMC Sanctum Cryogenic Equipment Co., Ltd (" CIMC Sanctum") recently started R&D of liquid nitrogen biological containers for long-term cryogenic storage of vaccines, stem cells, plasma, semen, embryos and various tissues and organs for the needs of the biomedical industry.

The liquid nitrogen biological container will be designed based on the GB14174 "large-caliber liquid nitrogen container" standard. Upon successful development, the equipment will adopt advanced technologies such as high vacuum multilayer insulation, electronic temperature control, and liquid nitrogen dispersion to make the intelligent cooling and constant temperature process uniform and stable. It is expected that the product will provide immersion storage and vapor phase storage in two ways, providing users with a fully automatic, safe and reliable cryogenic liquid nitrogen storage system.

The equipment is specifically developed for cryogenic storage of biological samples. In the future, the finished equipment is expected to have many outstanding features including small size, large storage as well as superior temperature uniformity and stability. The equipment will have advanced temperature and liquid level monitoring, an alarm system and a remote monitoring program that can be connected to the Internet. The equipment body will be made of high-quality stainless steel with its own moving and braking device. It will support full-opening and has large opening for sample storage. The equipment is designed with lowest-possible liquid nitrogen consumption for large sample storage capacity and better cost savings per unit sample.

It is worth noting that when the equipment is stored in the gas phase, the temperature difference in the entire storage area will not exceed 10°C, and the minimum temperature at the top of the design freezer shelf can reach -190°C, which will perfectly fit the temperature requirement of 20°C to -80°C for the current COVID-19 vaccine developed by global pharmaceutical companies. The equipment can also effectively meet the cryogenic storage requirements of various biological samples by most drug distribution companies, hospitals, pharmacies, disease control centers, testing centers, biopharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutes and other institutions. The equipment will provide a strong protection for future scientific research, disease diagnosis and treatment.

Mr. Yang Xiaohu, General Manager and Executive Director of CIMC Enric, commented, "The mass production of domestic and foreign vaccines is just around the corner, but the cold chain storage and transportation of vaccines is still one of the challenges that countries need to overcome together. As the industry leader, the Company has rich experience and advanced technology in the field of cryogenic storage, transportation and smart temperature control. The Company also sees the demand for biomedical cryogenic storage equipment derived from the epidemic and has begun to increase related R&D investment with the vision to establish a more complete vaccine cold chain storage and transportation system."

Mr. Xu Zhiquan, General Manager and Director of CIMC Sanctum emphasized, "As CIMC Enric's backbone subsidiary specialized in cryogenic equipment manufacturing, CIMC Sanctum has powerful R&D institutes including a National Post-Doctoral Scientific Research Workstation, the Technology Centre of Jiangsu Province, and the Cryogenic Storage and Transport Equipment Engineering Technology Research Centre of Jiangsu Province. Cryogenic vaccine storage containers and the Company's current cryogenic storage and transportation equipment share similar technologies. CIMC Sanctum has the ability and strength to develop cryogenic storage equipment for biomedical products. Biomedical cryogenic storage equipment is the infrastructure of the medical testing centers. The outbreak of COVID-19 has revealed the huge gap in related equipment. The Company's new deployment is to meet with the urgent needs of China and the world to transform the testing capabilities and cryogenic storage of the new COVID-19 vaccine, to explore the huge potential of biomedical cryogenic storage industry and generating more diversified income."

About CIMC Enric Holdings Limited

CIMC ENRIC Holdings Limited is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, engineering and sales, as well as provision of technical maintenance services for, a wide range of transportation, storage and processing equipment used in the clean energy, chemical & environmental, liquid food industries. The company has set up a comprehensive marketing network with global coverage. After nearly ten years of steady development, the company is now the world's top player in both production and sales of ISO liquid tanks as well as high pressure gas storage and transportation equipment, and China's top player in cryogenic facilities, with regard to the production and sales volumes of CNG, LNG and LPG energy storage and transportation equipment. For further information, please visit: http://www.enricgroup.com/en/

About Zhangjiagang CIMC Sanctum Cryogenic Equipment Co., Ltd

CIMC Sanctum, a subsidiary of CIMC Enric, is a leading cryogenic equipment manufacturer and system solution provider, headquartered in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province. It is engaged in design, production, sales and related technical services of cryogenic storage tanks, lorry tankers, tank containers and cryogenic cylinders for hazardous chemical substance such as liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen, liquid argon, liquid carbon dioxide and liquefied natural gas (LNG). It also undertakes construction as general contractor for cryogenic engineering projects such as LNG/L-CNG refueling stations, LNG gasification stations, flat bottom tanks, cluster tanks, spherical tanks, refuelling for ships, transportation and fuel gas supply system. The equipment manufactured by CIMC Sanctum have won a number of national awards. The company has been widely recognized by well-known clients both in China and abroad for its advanced technology, excellent quality and outstanding after-sales service. For further information, please visit http://www.sdy-cn.com/Home.html.

