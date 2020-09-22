Cimarron Healthcare Capital Welcomes Jason VandenAkker As New Managing Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarron Healthcare Capital, a Salt Lake City based private equity firm focused on healthcare services at the lower end of the middle-market, announced today that Jason VandenAkker has joined the team as...

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarron Healthcare Capital, a Salt Lake City based private equity firm focused on healthcare services at the lower end of the middle-market, announced today that Jason VandenAkker has joined the team as Managing Partner.

"We are excited to add a trusted and proven leader to our team," said James Nadauld, Cimarron's founder and Managing Partner. "Jason's valuable blend of operating, M&A, and portfolio management experience extends our firm's investment bandwidth and our ability to partner with teams and support businesses in our target sector." James also noted, "Jason has invested with us in recent Cimarron portfolio companies and Cimarron has reviewed companies Jason has led. Our mutual trust is built upon a long history of experience together and a strong set of shared values."

VandenAkker brings nearly 20 years of healthcare experience to Cimarron. Prior to joining Cimarron, Jason was CEO and Portfolio Manager of Elevate Portfolio, a group of healthcare services companies including AAPC, Drummond Group, Stratford Pharmaceuticals, and others. Jason was previously CEO of AAPC, held executive roles at Optum including Chief Operating Officer/General Manager of its Complex Medical Conditions business, and worked in professional services at Parthenon Group and private equity firm MedEquity Capital.

Cimarron's partnership-oriented approach, growth mindset, and deep professional networks have helped operators grow their businesses and have delivered outstanding financial returns for investors. The firm typically invests $5-25 million of equity in companies with $2-10 million of EBITDA.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join Cimarron," said VandenAkker. "The shared values, common goals, and focus on investing in enduring healthcare companies are an ideal fit. I've known James for most of my career and have followed Cimarron's growth and success in recent years. I am thrilled to partner with him and the rest of the team to expand Cimarron's proven investment approach and platform."

VandenAkker holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and degrees in Economics and Political Science from the University of Utah. He lives with his wife and four children in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Cimarron Healthcare CapitalCimarron Healthcare Capital is a Salt Lake City-based private equity firm focused on healthcare investments in the lower middle-market. Cimarron's experienced investment team and industry domain expertise aligns its investment strategy with its portfolio companies' growth and expansion needs, creating an ecosystem designed to maximize value.

www.cimarronhc.com

PRESS CONTACT: Clay Andrus candrus@cimarronhc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarron-healthcare-capital-welcomes-jason-vandenakker-as-new-managing-partner-301134950.html

SOURCE Cimarron Healthcare Capital