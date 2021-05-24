Cimarex Energy Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Cimarex Energy Co. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - XEC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) - Get Report to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is fair to Cimarex Energy shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Cimarex Energy shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot Oil common stock for each share of Cimarex Energy common stock owned.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cimarex Energy shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Cimarex Energy and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Cimarex Energy shareholders; (2) determine whether Cabot Oil is underpaying for Cimarex Energy; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Cimarex Energy shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Cimarex Energy shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cimarex Energy shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005618/en/