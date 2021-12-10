CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common And Preferred Stock Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2021.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.114583 per share of CMCT Series A Preferred Stock for the month of December 2021, to be paid on January 18, 2022 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on January 5, 2022 and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of CMCT's Series A Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable as follows: $0.114583 per share to be paid on February 15, 2022 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on February 5, 2022; $0.114583 per share to be paid on March 15, 2022 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on March 5, 2022; and $0.114583 per share to be paid on April 15, 2022 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on April 5, 2022.

The Board of Directors has also declared a cash dividend of $0.117708 per share of CMCT Series D Preferred Stock for the month of December 2021, to be paid on January 18, 2022 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on January 5, 2022 and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.353125 per share of CMCT's Series D Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable as follows: $0.117708 per share to be paid on February 15, 2022 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on February 5, 2022; $0.117708 per share to be paid on March 15, 2022 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on March 5, 2022; and $0.117708 per share to be paid on April 15, 2022 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on April 5, 2022. For shares of Series A Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock issued in December 2021 or during the first quarter of 2022, as the case may be, the dividend will be prorated from the date of issuance, and the monthly dividend payments will reflect such proration, as applicable.

Further, the Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $1.56035 per share of CMCT's Series L Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022 to Series L Stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021.

ABOUT CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily owns and operates Class A and creative office real assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. CIM Commercial Trust, supported by the broad real estate capabilities of CIM Group, seeks to focus on the acquisition, ownership, operation and development of cash flowing creative office, multifamily, retail, parking, infill industrial and limited service hospitality real assets in communities qualified by CIM Group. CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities. ( www.cimcommercial.com).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

