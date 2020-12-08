CIGNEX Datamatics Is Now Officially A Liferay DXP Cloud & Commerce Specialized Partner

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX Datamatics, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions recently announced that it is now a Liferay DXP Cloud and Commerce Specialized Partner. This Specialized Partner status is granted by Liferay to partners who fulfill all the pre-defined technical and business requirements to deliver Liferay Commerce solutions and deploy, manage and scale Liferay DXP projects on the DXP cloud.

The specialized partner status implies that Liferay entrusts CIGNEX Datamatics' skills and capabilities in delivering cutting-edge Liferay cloud and commerce services and solutions effectively across industries.

"Being a Liferay Silver Partner since Y2006, we have helped various organizations leverage the platform and delivered the highest standard of end-to-end digital transformative solutions and services," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX Datamatics. "Our expertise and specialization in the new areas will enhance our delivery capabilities and will enable us to provide more diversified solutions to our clients," he added.

"CIGNEX Datamatics is a longstanding, distinguished Liferay partner. The company's new DXP Cloud and Commerce specializations exemplify its commitment to delivering the highest levels of expertise and excellence to Liferay clients," said Karen Newnam, Director, and Global Alliances at Liferay.

CIGNEX Datamatics' provides an edge to Liferay DXP Commerce's agile and innovative content management system. Similarly, for Liferay DXP Cloud, CIGNEX Datamatics helps enterprises to deploy, manage and scale Liferay Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to expedite business needs—such as a fully functional development operations strategy, advanced metrics for their environments and a development cycle that allows for faster innovation.

More information on CIGNEX Datamatics' Liferay Cloud Expertise can be found here and commerce expertise can be found here

