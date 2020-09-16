Cigna Launches Evernorth To Accelerate Delivery Of Innovative And Flexible Health Service Solutions

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation (CI) - Get Report announces the launch of Evernorth, a new brand for its growing, high-performing health services portfolio. Evernorth will accelerate delivery of innovative and flexible solutions to meet the diverse needs of health plans, employers, and government organizations.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8670452-cigna-launches-evernorth-health-services-platform/

Tim Wentworth will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Evernorth, to bring together Cigna's vast array of health services capabilities, as well as those of partners from across the health care system, in pharmacy solutions, benefits management, care solutions, and data and analytics. By coordinating best-in-class services, programs, and partnerships, Evernorth will transform them into comprehensive solutions that drive the most value for clients, customers, and patients.

Evernorth's ability to deliver differentiated value sets it apart in the marketplace and positions it as the industry's partner of choice - highly sought out for its capabilities and its focus on elevating the health care experience for millions of people around the world.

"As champions for affordable, predictable, and simple health care, Cigna is taking on the toughest challenges - from rising costs to increasingly fragmented care," said David M. Cordani, President and CEO, Cigna. "Evernorth's commitment to meeting the needs of those it serves, a relentless focus on data-driven innovation, and proven approach to partnering will further accelerate our growth and our ability to solve complex issues in health care for the benefit of those we serve."

Evernorth provides a distinct and dedicated platform for the distribution of health solutions geared toward health plans, employers, and government organizations - inclusive of those without Cigna medical insurance. This enables Evernorth to partner deeply with, and provide unmatched and focused support to these groups, all guided by its unwavering commitment to make health care better.

"Evernorth represents our belief that health is the starting point of human progress and potential," said Wentworth. "It builds on our leading capabilities, solutions, and partnerships in new and expanded ways that set us apart. Our philosophy and unbiased approach give us the ability to address health care challenges from a fragmented system and provide our clients with more choice. Evernorth will deliver innovative solutions not available anywhere else."

Evernorth has a number of important characteristics that distinguish it in the marketplace and enable it to deliver differentiated value:

A deeply rooted customer-centric orientation and philosophy that delivers solutions designed to meet the specific needs of those it serves. Evernorth brings together differentiated capabilities and specialized expertise - from inside and outside the company - to deliver custom and flexible solutions that meet the needs of its clients and customers in ways that unlock greater value and better health.

Evernorth brings together differentiated capabilities and specialized expertise - from inside and outside the company - to deliver custom and flexible solutions that meet the needs of its clients and customers in ways that unlock greater value and better health. A relentless, data-driven approach to innovation. With a unique vantage point across all critical moments of care and advanced data and analytics capabilities, Evernorth couples meaningful insights with deep clinical expertise to provide solutions that advance innovation in health care.

With a unique vantage point across all critical moments of care and advanced data and analytics capabilities, Evernorth couples meaningful insights with deep clinical expertise to provide solutions that advance innovation in health care. A proven approach to sustainable partnerships.Evernorth has a deep commitment to partnering in unconventional ways. With its open business model and unbiased approach, Evernorth is equipped to solve complex problems across a fragmented health care ecosystem. Every player across the system is viewed as a potential partner with whom it can build solutions or who can benefit from its solutions.

A number of newly developed products and solutions demonstrate the value that Evernorth delivers when it brings together and coordinates powerful capabilities - fueled by data and analytics - to address critical client needs. For example, Evernorth offers Healthy Ways to Work, a broad suite of solutions to help health plans and employers move forward by addressing the unique challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Evernorth also offers a new comprehensive fertility solution, FamilyPath SMto reduce avoidable costs, provide holistic care coordination, and deliver more flexible options for individuals.

Evernorth solutions also includes Embarc Benefit Protection SM, which ensures access to high-cost gene therapies for those who need it most, and inMynd SM,a connected solution that helps clients and customers better recognize, treat, and support mental health conditions.

Evernorth's relentless drive for innovation, together with additional partnerships, will result in even more solutions for the benefit of its clients and customers. For more information and to sign up for updates about Evernorth and its offerings visit www.Evernorth.com.

About CignaCigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 185 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

About EvernorthEvernorth is a new brand for Cigna's growing, high-performing health services portfolio. Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, the Health Services segment will be reported as Evernorth. The Evernorth brand is anchored by Evernorth Health, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, and the parent company of the Express Scripts, Accredo, and eviCore companies. Evernorth brings together and coordinates premier health services offerings to deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health or third-party partners. To learn more about Evernorth, visit www.Evernorth.com.

Media Contact: Justine Sessions Justine.Sessions@cigna.com860-810-6523

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made in connection with this release, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on Cigna's current expectations and projections about future trends, events and uncertainties. These statements are not historical facts. You may identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "may," "should," "will" or other words or expressions of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to achieve our strategic and operational plans or initiatives; our ability to develop and maintain good relationships with physicians, hospitals, other health care providers, producers, consultants, and pharmaceutical manufacturers; unfavorable industry, economic or political conditions, including foreign currency movements; acts of civil unrest, war, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics; the scale and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business, operating results, cash flows and financial condition, as well as on our stakeholders and partners and on the U.S. and global economies; as well as more specific risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent report on Form 10-K, our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K available through the Investor Relations section of www.cigna.com. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance or results, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Cigna undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigna-launches-evernorth-to-accelerate-delivery-of-innovative-and-flexible-health-service-solutions-301132007.html

SOURCE Cigna