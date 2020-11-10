Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance At The Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna Corporation (CI) - Get Report announced today that Tim Wentworth, Chief Executive Officer of Evernorth, will present at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2020 through a virtual webcast.

Cigna's presentation is expected to begin at approximately 9:40 a.m. ET. Investors, analysts, and the general public are invited to listen to the presentation free over the Internet via webcast by visiting www.cigna.com and clicking on About Cigna, then Investor Relations, then the Investor Events link.

About CignaCigna Corporation (CI) - Get Report is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 190 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna ®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

