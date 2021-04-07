Cigar Brand Launches "Business Helping Business" And Gives Cigar Roller Events Free Of Charge For Businesses Hurt In 2020

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - National restaurants, bars, hotels and cigar lounges have been responding to CF Dominicana's promotion called "Business Helping Business" providing cigar roller demonstrations free of charge for locations that carry the brand which promises to attract new customers to their locations, in time for this season's wedding and golf season.

The talent that CF Dominicana has brought to the public includes a unique group of authentic cigar rollers, one in particular is Guillermo who is performing his cigar rolling talent at a wedding at the Four Seasons Hotel this week. Guillermo is a Master cigar roller from Cuba now in his seventies and has been rolling cigars for CF Dominicana since 2004. The Four Seasons is just one example of the upscale venues that Guillermo and the other 16 cigar rollers are typically requested to perform. These artisans are far more than cigar rollers, they are engaging and passionate about their craft which makes these cigar rolling demonstrations an experience, even for guests who don't smoke cigars.

"The experience makes the cigar rollers popular with Brides as the visual elevates the glamour of the wedding reception. Corporate clients impress their guests at meetings and golf outings when a cigar roller performs live" says Dennis Briganti, president of the brand.

Over 25 cities are serviced with cigar roller demonstrations by "CF" and this idea creates a creative path for cigar-friendly establishments to attract a new customer base of "gift-givers" with initialized cigar bands. Briganti states; "Once an establishment places our cigars on their shelves, the cigar rollers are scheduled for their venue up to twice a year which brings a unique visual to the location that guests remember. The custom designed labels bring great name awareness for the location." Interested businesses should respond to; https://cigarcatering.com

CF Dominicana cigars are imported from the Dominican Republic, the cigar rollers are all artisans of the cigar rolling craft and custom graphics on the cigar bands are designed with the company's in-house graphics design.

The cigar brand announces "Business Helping Business" and expects retailers from food and beverage and hospitality to enroll in time for this wedding and golf season. Cigar rollers will be provided for two selected retailers per city with locations already scheduled for cigar roller events this month.

