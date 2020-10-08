Cierto Tequila Wins An Unmatched Eight Awards At The 2020 Craft Competition International Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an unmatched eight (8) awards at the 2020 Craft Competition International Awards (CCIA). Cierto Tequila won more awards than any other spirit this year at the CCIA. The CCIA honored Cierto with eight Gold awards, one for each of their eight expressions - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these eight new awards, Cierto Tequila has now won two hundred and two (202) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the "World's Finest Tequila."

About Craft Competition

Craft Competition is the hub for all craft distilleries, breweries, wineries, and mixer companies to bring their brands to the table and see how they measure up in the industry. There have been thousands of entries over the last three years. The judging is conducted by industry experts from across the country.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some of the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and, Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Cierto Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto's fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won two hundred and two (202) international medals and awards at spirit competitions around the world. In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural "true" tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the "World's Finest Tequila." In its debut year, Cierto won more awards and medals than any other tequila in history.

Learn more at ciertotequila.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cierto-tequila-wins-an-unmatched-eight-awards-at-the-2020-craft-competition-international-awards-301149114.html

SOURCE Cierto Spirits LLC