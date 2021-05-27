Ciena To Webcast Financial Community Events

Ciena® Corporation (CIEN) - Get Report today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community. The events will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions are expected to be made available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live event in the Investor Relations section of Ciena's website at www.ciena.com.

Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT ConferenceTuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 2:45 PM Eastern TimeSpeaker: Jim Moylan, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight ConferenceWednesday June 9, 2021 @ 2:40 PM Eastern TimeSpeaker: Scott McFeely, Senior Vice President, Global Products & Services

BofA Securities 2021 Global Technology ConferenceThursday, June 10, 2021 @ 9:15 AM Eastern TimeSpeaker: Jim Moylan, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

About Ciena

Ciena (CIEN) - Get Report is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005045/en/