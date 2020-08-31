Ciena To Webcast Financial Community Events

Ciena® Corporation (CIEN) - Get Report today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community. The events will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions are expected to be made available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live event in the Investor Relations section of Ciena's website at www.ciena.com.

Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference (virtual)Wednesday, September 9, 2020 @ 8:55 a.m. Eastern TimeSpeaker: Jim Moylan, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Raymond James North American Equities ConferenceWednesday, September 16, 2020 @ 11:20 a.m. Eastern TimeSpeaker: Gary Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Ciena

Ciena (CIEN) - Get Report is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005428/en/