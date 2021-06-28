Cielo Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Don Allan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cielo Waste Solutions Corp., ("Cielo" or the "Company") (TSXV: CMC), and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp is a Canada based company principally engaged in the business of refining municipal and construction waste into high-grade renewable fuels. Its technologies are focused on materials recovery, renewable diesel and landfill reduction through responsible diversion practices. The business operations of the company are carried out in Canada. For more information please visit: http://www.cielows.com/ .

