Cielo Partners With Talent Function To Enhance Technology Leadership

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) provider, has partnered with Talent Function to enhance its technology consulting expertise and capabilities.

As the RPO industry's technology leader, Cielo seeks opportunities to equip its teams and clients with the latest insights, trends and tools to drive optimum results. Technology and automation were already accelerating in talent acquisition and human resources, but COVID-19 has supercharged organizations' digitization efforts. From virtual interviewing to orientation and onboarding, years of change have been compressed into months, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Talent Function is a consulting company helping organizations around the world with comprehensive and forward-looking talent strategies, business processes, technology solutions and deployments. Elaine Orler, CEO and founder of Talent Function, has helped global companies transform their recruiting organizations with actionable strategies and technology implementations since 1993.

"Elaine is one of the most-respected names in the talent technology industry, and she's been an advocate and trusted source of information for Cielo for a long time," said Sue Marks, Cielo founder and CEO. "The pace of change continues to accelerate in our rapidly evolving digital world. We sought this partnership to augment our internal team and view of the technology landscape so we can continue to keep Cielo and our clients ahead of the curve."

Orler will collaborate with Cielo's technology team to help craft the organization's digitization and this vision will shape the path of RPO and TA. This exclusive partnership offers unique value to Cielo clients who can benefit from her decades of helping leading organizations transform their talent acquisition framework and processes.

Additional Talent Function resources will lend their experience in talent tech as systems advisors to enable Cielo's expansion of the technology consulting practice in response to increased demand from clients.

"Cielo's leadership team and business focus align with Talent Function's values and our passion for client success," said Orler. "There is a natural synergy in our services and values. We look forward to working together to communicate what's up and coming in the tech space in a way that helps organizations understand what talent technology makes sense for their needs."

This partnership is the latest example of Cielo's investment in innovation to ensure their clients stay ahead of the curve and to improve the experiences of candidates, clients and employees. In the last 12 months, Cielo has integrated solutions to drive efficiencies for recruiters and sourcers and to improve candidate experience.

About Talent FunctionTalent Function is a consultancy dedicated to helping Talent Acquisition and HR leaders and executives worldwide realize their desired outcomes. Talent Function helps staffing leaders and solution providers to deliver results for their clients and combines project-based consulting with extensive practical recruiting experience to address the people, practices, and software that make up the Talent Acquisition function. To learn more, visit www.talentfunction.com.

About CieloCielo is the world's #1 Global RPO provider on the 2020 Baker's Dozen list and delivers RPO, Total Talent, Consulting, and Executive Search services in 100+ countries. We design comprehensive, people-centric solutions and leverage Cielo TalentCloud - our award-winning technology suite featuring CRM, AI, automation, and analytics capabilities - to help our clients find, attract and hire the specific talent to move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit www.cielotalent.com.

