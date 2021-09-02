Cidara Therapeutics To Host Research And Development Day

Virtual event will highlight the broad potential of the Cloudbreak ® platform and the commercial potential for rezafungin Clinical thought leaders will highlight the risks of invasive fungal infections in cancer patients, and the unmet medical need in...

Virtual event will highlight the broad potential of the Cloudbreak ® platform and the commercial potential for rezafungin

Clinical thought leaders will highlight the risks of invasive fungal infections in cancer patients, and the unmet medical need in respiratory viral diseases

Webinar to be held on Tuesday, September 21 st at 10:00am ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting compounds designed to transform the standard of care for prevention and treatment of serious diseases, today announced that it will host a research and development day webinar on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 10am to 12pm Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature presentations by clinical thought leaders Mark James Levis, M.D., Ph.D., and Kieren Marr, M.D., both from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who will discuss the growing risks and unmet medical need in preventing serious fungal infections in cancer and transplant patients. In addition, Eric Simoes, M.D., University of Colorado, will discuss the significant void in the prevention and treatment of respiratory viral diseases, particularly respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Cidara management will also provide an update on the late-stage development of and potential commercial outlook for rezafungin, a novel, once-weekly echinocandin intended for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis and for the prevention of invasive fungal infections in immunosuppressed patients. Cidara's research leadership will also highlight the broad potential of its proprietary Cloudbreak ® platform.

Presentations will include:

Dr. Levis will discuss the current landscape of hematology drugs and the dilemmas and risks oncologists encounter when making therapy choices for patients at risk for serious fungal infections.

Dr. Marr will provide an overview of the risk of invasive fungal infections in patients, the prophylaxis standard of care and its associated dilemmas, as well as how new antifungal drugs are needed to improve the current treatment landscape for cancer and transplant patients.

Dr. Simoes will discuss the unmet medical need in respiratory viral diseases with a focus on RSV and the need for novel approaches to prevent and treat, despite the progress of vaccines, therapies and monoclonal antibodies.

Dr. Jeffrey Stein, president and chief executive officer of Cidara Therapeutics, will provide an update on Cidara's corporate strategy and pipeline, as well as the recent collaboration with Johnson & Johnson on Cloudbreak / CD388 for influenza.

Dr. Taylor Sandison, chief medical officer of Cidara Therapeutics, will discuss the newest data and expectations for rezafungin.

Paul Daruwala, chief operating officer of Cidara Therapeutics, will provide an overview of the potential commercial outlook for rezafungin in treatment and prevention and the impact of current antifungals on the multi-billion-dollar hematology drug market.

Dr. Les Tari, chief scientific officer of Cidara Therapeutics, will discuss the broad potential of the Cloudbreak platform, including the presentation of new data in RSV, HIV, and COVID-19, as well as applications outside of infectious disease.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentations.

To RSVP for the webinar, please click here.

Mark J. Levis, M.D., Ph.D., professor of oncology, medicine and pharmacology in the Division of Hematologic Malignancies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, co-directs the Hematologic Malignancies and Bone Marrow Transplantation Program and directs the Adult Leukemia Service at the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. In addition to his role within the Kimmel Cancer Center, he serves on the faculty for the Johns Hopkins Graduate Training Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine. Dr. Levis has expertise in acute and chronic myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndromes. Dr. Levis has earned numerous awards, such as the Daniel Nathans Research Award from Johns Hopkins University, the Osler Housestaff Teaching Award, the Director's Teaching Award in Clinical Science and the Advanced Clinical Research Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Dr. Levis is a member of the American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the European Hematology Association. He is an ad hoc member of the Oncology Drug Advisory Committee, as well as an ad hoc manuscript referee for peer-reviewed journals such as New England Journal of Medicine; Leukemia; Clinical Cancer Research; and The American Journal of Hematology. Dr. Levis received his medical degree at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, where he also earned his doctorate in biochemistry. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins, followed by fellowships in medical oncology.

Kieren Marr, M.D. is the medical director of the Transplant and Oncology Infectious Diseases Program and a professor of medicine and oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Marr, a member of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, trained at Hahnemann University, Duke University and the University of Washington / Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, where she was on faculty for 13 years prior to relocation to Johns Hopkins in 2008. Dr. Marr is a member of several national and international professional organizations, numerous national scientific steering committees, has authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications and textbook chapters, and edited two books in the area of infectious diseases involving immunosuppressed hosts. She is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigators (ASCI) and is known worldwide for her translational and clinical research focused on diagnostics and treatment of invasive fungal infections. Her research has led to the establishment of a JHU start-up company, MycoMed Technologies, focused on the development of devices and drugs to enable strategies to prevent fungal infections in medically immunosuppressed people. She has an active academic interest in medical research innovation and commercialization and holds a co-appointment in the Carey School of Business. Dr. Marr sees patients and is active in clinical teaching as part of the Barker Firm faculty in the Department of Medicine, and the Transplant and Oncology Infectious Diseases inpatient and outpatient teams.

Eric Simoes, M.D. is clinical professor, pediatrics-infectious diseases at the University of Colorado. Dr. Simoes received his medical degree and went on to complete his residency at Christian Medical College. He carried out many of the studies that provide the scientific foundation for the World Health Organization (WHO) Integrated Case Management of Childhood Illness. He has successfully collaborated with researchers throughout the world, as well as in Colorado on respiratory infections. He has conducted numerous collaborative studies on the epidemiology, and the prevention, treatment and pathogenesis of respiratory infections (primarily respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and Streptococcus pneumonia) in Europe, India, Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya and South Africa most recently. His work with RSV over the past 20 years has in part led to the development and licensure of two products for RSV prophylaxis (RSV -IGIV, and palivizumab). These studies carried out in premature infants have assessed the effects of prevention of RSV onshore and long-term respiratory morbidity. He has a broad background in infectious diseases with specific training and expertise in epidemiology and molecular virology.

About Cidara TherapeuticsCidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company's portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to AVCs for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara's proprietary Cloudbreak ® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "anticipates," "expect," "may," "plan" or "will". Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential for rezafungin to be a safe and effective treatment for candidemia and invasive candidiasis, overcome significant limitations in current treatment choices and help critically ill, vulnerable patients battling these invasive Candida infections; the timing of our NDA and other regulatory filings for rezafungin and whether the preclinical data generated for the Cloudbreak platform will result in identification of clinical candidates and initiation of clinical trials. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, such as unanticipated delays in or negative results from Cidara's pre-clinical or clinical trials, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or other obstacles to the development of CD388. These and other risks are identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cidara's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:Brian RitchieLifeSci Advisors(212) 915-2578 britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:Patrick BurseyLifeSci Communications(203) 430-9545 pbursey@lifescicomms.com