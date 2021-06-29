Cid's Food Market Opening In The New Blake Residences At Taos Ski Valley

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cid's Food Market, the popular purveyor of local, organic and prepared foods, will expand into The Blake Residences, a part of Taos Ski Valley's ongoing revitalization. Cid's is one of five locally owned retail, dining, and lifestyle businesses moving into the new space. Several of the businesses have just opened, with more openings slated for summer 2021.

Cid's Food Market has been a staple of the Northern New Mexico community since 1986. Under their new brand, Cid's Mountain Market, Cid's will be providing both residents and resort guests a curated selection of quality grocery items, prepared foods, wine, and beer.

"Expanding to Taos Ski Valley is an exciting opportunity to grow our business locally and fill an important role in the growth of our community" said Lee Backer, C.E.O. of Cid's Food Market. "We are looking forward to this new project and appreciate Taos Ski Valley's support of local businesses."

In addition to Cid's, four additional locally owned and operated businesses are part of The Blake Residences' new commercial spaces:

Cold Smoke Photography : In its fourth decade at Taos Ski Valley , Cold Smoke provides action shots, group photos, and family portraits on the mountain and in the base area daily. Cold Smoke's relocation into The Blake Residences will give it a new space for guests to view and select photos.

In its fourth decade at , Cold Smoke provides action shots, group photos, and family portraits on the mountain and in the base area daily. Cold Smoke's relocation into The Blake Residences will give it a new space for guests to view and select photos. Squeezed Juice Bars & Nitro Fog Creamery : Local duo Squeezed Juice Bars & Nitro Fog Creamery team up to offer fare from nourishing to decadent. Choices will vary from nutrient-dense organic juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls to small-batch gourmet ice creams and sorbets.

: Local duo Squeezed Juice Bars & Nitro Fog Creamery team up to offer fare from nourishing to decadent. Choices will vary from nutrient-dense organic juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls to small-batch gourmet ice creams and sorbets. Le Ski Mastery: Since 1990, this family-owned ski shop welcomes guests to their quaint shop that offers outstanding service and state-of-the-art equipment. The shop is relocating from another ski valley location into The Blake Residences, giving residents and visitors access to rentals, retail, and demo equipment right in the heart of the base area plaza.

Since 1990, this family-owned ski shop welcomes guests to their quaint shop that offers outstanding service and state-of-the-art equipment. The shop is relocating from another ski valley location into The Blake Residences, giving residents and visitors access to rentals, retail, and demo equipment right in the heart of the base area plaza. Mesa's Edge : A gallery and retailer of authentic, beautiful, high-quality Southwestern and Native American art, which has been serving Northern New Mexico for more than 30 years. This will be the second Mesa's Edge location, complementing its first store in the Town of Taos .

" Taos Ski Valley's renaissance has delivered modern and thoughtful upgrades while retaining the area's character and soul, and businesses like Cid's and others reflect that ethos because they are locally owned, original, and will be integrated into the community," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. " Taos Ski Valley is one of the world's most renowned mountain communities in part because of the unique and independent spirit, which Cid's and others represent."

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With over more than 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley is the industry's only B Corp Certified ski resort, which means it operates with the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and social and economic justice. An independently owned and operated resort, Taos maintains an authentic charm while delivering a world-class experience both on-mountain and off for skiers and riders of all abilities. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley and its B Corp commitment, please visit www.skitaos.com.

