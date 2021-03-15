Cicis Successfully Completes Restructuring

IRVING, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cicis announced today that it has successfully emerged from Chapter 11 protection, swiftly completing the process in less than two months. The reorganization, which has strengthened the corporate team, company operations and financial structure, coincides with the simultaneous D&G Investors acquisition of the brand.

Cicis Enterprises entered into an agreement to sell the company to D&G Investors when it announced its restructuring plans in early February. D&G Investors, a newly-formed affiliate of SSCP Management and Gala Capital Partners, is a highly accomplished restaurant investment, ownership and operations team with a combined 60-plus years of success at the franchisee and franchisor levels. Together, the new ownership group owns and operates more than 200 restaurant locations in their collective portfolios. The sale to D&G Investors includes Cicis Enterprises, JMC Restaurant Distribution, and all of its assets and subsidiaries. As has been the case throughout the restructuring process, current Cicis restaurant operations will continue to serve our communities and customers with the best unlimited pizza around.

"We are looking forward to partnering with D&G Investors going forward and ensuring the brand is poised for an extremely bright future," said Jeff Hetsel, President and COO. "For more than 35 years, Cicis has held a special place in the hearts, minds and appetites of many Americans and our focus is to ensure our guests keep that connection to our brand for many years to come."

Cicis worked diligently to reorganize the company with creditors and additional entities over the last couple months to finalize the D&G Investors acquisition. As a result, D&G Investors is infusing its operational knowhow and investment capital to sustain near and long-term business objectives.

Anand Gala, founder and managing partner of Gala Capital Partners, and Chris, Sunil and Puja Dharod, principals of SSCP Management, led the formation of D&G Investors.

"Cicis has so many attributes that are appealing and we believe in a bright future in this post-pandemic world," said Chris Dharod. "While the pandemic has been a difficult time for many restaurant brands, not just Cicis, the brand does have staying power because of the strength of the brand and the business model. We are committed to advancing the company and working closely with franchisees to grow their businesses together."

Currently, Cicis has operations in more than 30 states totaling just under 300 locations. Under D&G Investors, Cicis will benefit from the parent company's proven ability to scale concepts and refine unit-level economics through operational and supply chain efficiencies, which are already strengths of the Cicis business model.

"Chris, Sunil and I are franchisee-focused leaders that share very similar principles in how we nurture and grow franchise systems. We are geared towards nurturing the success of our franchisees on a local level," said Gala. "At the same time, we see an enormous opportunity to use the proven business model Cicis has and expand on it to grow the franchise system into its potential."

Confident that it is guiding the company in the right direction, Cicis is well-positioned to move beyond the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the past year, persistent guest loyalty has demonstrated the strong bonds between the brand and its fans. Facilitating guest affinity have been enhanced safety protocols in the restaurants, the brand's popular MyCicis app, tech-enabled delivery, and curbside pick-up.

The Cicis brand has been a symbol of the "Best Pizza Value Anywhere" with restaurants filled with delicious pizzas, salads, wings and desserts all for around $6.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been made available. Cicis headquarters will remain in the Dallas area.

About Cicis Founded in 1983, Irving, Texas-based Cicis invented the Unlimited Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With more than 300 restaurants in 30-plus states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains. For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or Facebook.com/cicis.

