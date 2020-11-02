CICC Lists On SSE Main Board Today, Aiming To Become A First-class International Investment Bank

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, stock code: 03908.HK, 601995.SH) announces that it is successfully listed on the Main Board of Shanghai Stock Exchange today. The stock code is "601995". In the A-share initial public offering ("IPO"), the Company publicly offers 458,589,000 shares, raising total proceeds of 13.198 billion yuan.

Shen Rujun, chairman of CICC, said at the listing ceremony that 25 years ago, CICC was born in the wave of deepening reform and opening up as the first joint venture investment bank in China. Over the past 25 years, CICC has adhered to the core values of "by the people and for the nation" and "Chinese roots and international reach", optimized the business structure of "two bases and six pillars" at all aspects, and made outstanding achievements in institutional, high-end and cross-border businesses.

Huang Zhaohui, CEO of CICC, expressed that CICC has made its way through H-share listing, M&A and restructuring to the A-share listing. From this new beginning, CICC will remain true to its original aspiration and keep its mission firmly in mind. Devoted with innovation and hard work, we will provide quality and trusted financial services to promote economic development and social progress, and serve for national prosperity and personal wellness.

The IPO has been priced at 28.78 yuan per share through a market-oriented pricing mechanism. 17 strategic investors, including national sovereign funds such as National Social Security Fund, China Structural Reform Fund and China Reform Holdings, and foreign sovereign funds like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, have been introduced during the offering. These strategic investors are allocated 137,576,700 shares, accounting for 30% of the total offering, with a lock-up period of 12 months to 36 months. After clawback, the final number of shares issued offline is 86,759,300 shares, and the final number of shares issued online is 234,253,000 shares. The final success rate of online subscription is 0.08545127%, with an effective subscription multiple of 1,170.26 times.

After deduction of the offering expenses, all remaining proceeds from the offering will be used to increase the Company's capital, replenish the Company's working capital and support the development of domestic and overseas businesses of the Company. The Company will also use the proceeds for investment in financial technology, international businesses, and other strategic areas, and pursue strategic M&A opportunities at the right timing. Going forward, CICC will continue to solidify its strengths in franchise businesses, i.e. investment banking, equities and FICC, to further expand market shares, realize full coverage over high-quality customers and explore into new business models. The Company will also strive to ramp up the growth of emerging businesses, i.e. investment management and wealth management, to enhance core capabilities, scale up operations, establish and maintain a leading market position, to drive the long-term, sustainable development of the Company.

About China International Capital Corporation (CICC):

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH), as the first joint-venture investment bank in China, provides comprehensive one-stop investment banking services for domestic and overseas companies, institutions and individuals. Since its inception in 1995, the Company has adhered to the core values of "by the people and for the nation, professionalism and diligence, innovation and entrepreneurship, client first, and integrity", and committed to making itself a first-class international investment bank based in China and a critical player in the future financial system. The Company is qualified for both domestic and overseas securities business operations, having set up a broad range of international business network. Headquartered in Beijing, the Company has set up a number of branch companies and subsidiaries in Mainland China, owns more than 200 securities branches in 29 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China, and established offices in a series of international financial hubs including Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Tokyo etc., which enables the Company to provide one-stop domestic, overseas, and cross-border financial services. The Company has a comprehensive and balanced business structure including investment banking, equities, FICC, investment management, wealth management and research.

