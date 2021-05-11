CIBO Enterprise Powers Scaled Sustainability Initiatives For Grower-Focused Enterprises

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO , the science-based technology company that delivers scaled agriculture insights and supports regenerative management, today announced the launch of CIBO Enterprise, the first technology platform built to power sustainability, carbon, and incentive programs across grower networks.

&amp;amp;#160;

"Regenerative agriculture is a top priority for both growers and grower-focused businesses," said Daniel Ryan, CEO.

CIBO Enterprise enables companies such as ag inputs, CPGs, commodities, and cooperatives to help their grower-partners monetize regenerative practices through carbon markets and incentives programs. Additionally, CIBO Enterprise quantifies the carbon footprint of a portfolio of land under various management practices and verifies management practices across the entire portfolio with cutting edge, AI-driven computer vision. In addition to carbon credits and offsets, incentive programs supported by CIBO Enterprise include insetting, direct payments for practices, product discounts and premium pricing for regenerative-verified crops.

"Regenerative agriculture is a top priority for both growers and grower-focused businesses," said Daniel Ryan, chief executive officer, CIBO. "CIBO Enterprise was developed to flexibly power a broad variety of initiatives, and to help our partners efficiently achieve their sustainability program goals around regenerative practices."

CIBO Enterprise supports grower-focused enterprises across regeneration initiatives that require scale:

Remote practice verification enables enterprises to efficiently verify the regenerative practices of growers without time consuming and expensive on-field visits. This capability supports emission reduction claims and auditing.

Access to carbon marketsallows grower-focused enterprises to offer their grower network efficient, transparent access to soil carbon markets, including CIBO Carbon.

Implementation of private carbon markets enables companies to generate carbon credits from their grower base and sell those credits directly to end-buyers.

Insetting and incentives programs provide direct payments (or other incentives) to growers for their regenerative practices.

GHG emissions and carbon sequestration modeling enables enterprises to quantify the carbon footprint of grower portfolios and the potential to reduce their GHG emissions under various regenerative practices. Armed with this understanding, enterprises can implement effective programs for boosting carbon sequestration, decreasing GHG impact and accelerating sustainability operations.

CIBO Impact was recently selected as a finalist in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards from a pool of more than 4,000 entries from across the globe.

"Our streamlined and integrated approach to field and portfolio enrollment, real-time generation of field and portfolio information including carbon footprint and management practice history, automatic practice verification, and flexible incentive management is unique in the industry," continued Ryan.

CIBO is currently implementing pilots with grower-focused enterprises across the food and ag ecosystem. For more information about how CIBO Enterprise can help your grower-focused enterprise attain sustainability goals through regenerative agriculture, please contact Bill Thayer, chief commercial officer, BillThayer@cibotechnologies.com.

About CIBOFounded by Flagship Pioneering , with the idea of applying advanced science and technology to generate a deep understanding of land and agricultural systems at scale, CIBO is focused on accelerating the transition to regenerative agriculture. Combining scaled scientific ecosystem simulation and advanced computer vision in an integrated cloud-based platform, CIBO delivers solutions that support the needs of both growers and enterprises on their journey to regenerative agriculture. The result for the environment is a reduction in greenhouse gases, a food system that is more resilient to climate change, and the prevention of nitrogen and phosphorus leaching into our water systems. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cibo-enterprise-powers-scaled-sustainability-initiatives-for-grower-focused-enterprises-301289108.html

SOURCE CIBO