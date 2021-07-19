Cibdol Participating In Fundraising Event, Fight Cancer Night

BASEL, Switzerland, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cibdol, a Swiss manufacturer of CBD products, is participating in Fight Cancer Night. The kickboxing event in Boerdonk, Netherlands takes place on 4th September, 2021 and promises to be an action-packed fundraiser for two leading cancer charities, Kika and Fight Cancer.

Hoping to raise over €25,000, fourteen entrepreneurs and representatives will go toe to toe to raise money for life-saving cancer initiatives. Two of Cibdol's own, Lesley van Houten and Thomas de Poorter, join the event, continuing a company-wide tradition of local fundraising. The two charities in question, Kika and Fight Cancer, support thousands of people with cancer living in the Netherlands.

Kika is an inspirational charity raising money for childhood cancers, which affect over 550 children a year in the Netherlands . With over €137 million raised so far, Kika knows that more research is needed to support children and save lives.

Fight Cancer is another pivotal charity that helps to extend the life of people living with cancer, while also funding research that may lead to a cure. Fight Cancer's work is essential as it focuses on prevention, educating thousands in healthy lifestyle habits.

With all businesses fighting for a worthy cause, the night promises to be high-octane and action-packed. Alongside the scheduled fights (14 in total), there's an award ceremony and exclusive after party. All money raised will go directly to Kika and Fight Cancer to continue their life-saving work.

It's only by working together that we can hope to combat this terrible disease and improve the quality of life for everyone affected. Join https://www.cibdol.com/ and over a dozen local businesses as they take the fight directly to cancer.

Fight Cancer Night event details:

Saturday 4th September, 2021

Pastoor van Schijndelstraat 37, Boerdonk

Doors open from 20:00

Over 18's only

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.cibdol.com/blog/837-cibdol-at-fight-cancer-night

For pictures visit this link.

