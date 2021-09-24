CIBC Signs Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement With The Montreal Canadiens

New partnership with the Canadiens reinforces CIBC's commitment to Quebec communities

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC(TSX: CM) (CM) - Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Report announced today a new sponsorship agreement with the Montreal Canadiens that reflects the organizations' shared purpose of strengthening the relationship with the team's fans and supporting communities across the province.

"The Canadiens' storied franchise holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Quebec and hockey fans everywhere - and we are proud to partner with the team to make their fans' ambition to bring a championship back to Montreal a reality," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "In addition, the genuine enthusiasm our Quebec team members have for the Habs will undoubtedly be on display throughout the season - adding significant bench strength to an already passionate fan base."

Beginning with the 2021-2022 hockey season, key aspects of the partnership include CIBC's recently unveiled brand adorning the team's white away helmets and displayed prominently at the club's home arena in Montreal, including at centre ice. The branded helmets will be revealed during the Canadiens' September 25 preseason game in Toronto.

In addition, CIBC is working with the Canadiens to engage fans in new and unique ways, in and outside of the arena. The partnership will involve the two organizations collaborating on fan activities, exciting experiences, and more. Further information and details will be announced in the coming months.

The sponsorship also brings together CIBC and the Canadiens' commitment to positively impacting local communities, as both organizations are committed to helping improve the lives of young people through their respective charitable foundations, the CIBC Children's Foundation and the Montreal Canadiens Foundation. The two foundations will work together on initiatives throughout the multi-year agreement.

"It's only natural for us to pursue a partnership with such an established institution, which not only shares our passion for the game of hockey but also the desire to help local communities," says France Margaret Bélanger, President, Sports and Entertainment of Group CH. "This is exciting for the future of the relationship between the Montreal Canadiens and CIBC, who have demonstrated their readiness to take action to achieve the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves."

Today's announcement builds on a strong shared history between the bank and the city of Montreal. Some notable milestones include:

The first CIBC branch opened outside of Ontario was in Montreal in 1870.

was in in 1870. CIBC was the only chartered bank onsite when Montreal welcomed the world for Expo '67.

welcomed the world for Expo '67. When Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau passed away in 2014, CIBC honoured him by illuminating La Tour CIBC with the Captain's jersey number - a giant number 4.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network and locations across Canada, with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About Groupe CH

Groupe CH, Quebec's premier sports and entertainment organization, provides unique and memorable experiences for its fans and spectators. Groupe CH owns the Club de hockey Canadien Inc. and the Rocket de Laval. Through evenko and L'Équipe Spectra, the organization's cultural and entertainment division promotes and presents more than 1,500 shows, festivals and events each year. In addition to the Bell Centre in Montreal, the group owns performance venues of all sizes such as MTELUS, Astral and Corona Theatre, and acts as exclusive manager for several other venues including Place Bell in Laval. A sense of community is part of Groupe CH's DNA. Through the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation and the evenko Foundation, the organization is making a difference in the lives of thousands of young people in Quebec.

