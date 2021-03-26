CIBC Named To The Globe And Mail's Annual Women Lead Here Benchmark For Executive Gender Diversity

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) has been named to The Globe and Mail's 2021 Report on Business Women Lead Here list, an annual benchmark survey on gender diversity in corporate Canada.

TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (CM) - Get Report has been named to The Globe and Mail's 2021 Report on Business Women Lead Here list, an annual benchmark survey on gender diversity in corporate Canada.

"Advancing gender-balanced leadership at all levels is a top priority for our bank and this recognition underscores our progress and momentum," says Sandy Sharman, Group Head of People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. "Inclusion is a cornerstone of our bank's culture of making every team member feel like they belong, and we are committed to building a workforce that represents the clients and communities we serve."

To compile the Women Lead Here list, Report on Business researchers evaluated the top three tiers of executive leadership, from the CEO to senior vice presidents (or their equivalents) at hundreds of Canadian companies.

CIBC's commitment to ensuring gender-balance across its workforce including senior management, executive and board levels is supported through talent goals accompanied by tracking and reporting; a gender-neutral compensation structure; and organizational policies on parental leave, sexual harassment and flexible working.

In addition to advancing gender balance internally, CIBC has made several public commitments toward building a more equitable and sustainable society, supports external organizations that invest in women and provides solutions tailored to women clients.

Recognition announced in 2021 and recent initiatives for gender diversity include:

CIBC ranked number one in Canada for gender equality by Equileap in 2021.

for gender equality by Equileap in 2021. Named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year (2021).

Recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the 11th year in a row (2021).

Best Diversity Employers for the 11th year in a row (2021). Public commitments as a signatory of the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles, UK Women in Finance Charter, the Catalyst Accord, 30% Club Canada Investor Statement of Intent and the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

CIBC Asset Management is a founding signatory of the Responsible Investment Association's Canadian Investment Statement on Diversity and Inclusion.

More on CIBC's commitment to gender-balanced leadership can be found in the most recent Sustainability Report.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC