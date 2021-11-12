CIBC Named Among Canada's Top 100 Employers For 10th Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC has once again been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC has once again been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This prestigious recognition is based on CIBC's success in numerous categories, including employee benefits, training and skills development, community involvement, performance and recognition.

"This recognition for the 10th straight year underscores CIBC's commitment to a purpose-led culture - a culture that supports our team member's ambitions and drives an exceptional employee experience," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. "We are proud of our team's accomplishments in a year marked by the continuing challenges of the pandemic."

CIBC's listing among Canada's Top 100 Employers follows other recognition this year for organizational excellence which include:

Named one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights

Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights Named to the Globe and Mail's 2021 Women Lead Here benchmark for executive gender diversity

Ranked #1 in Canada for gender equality by Equileap

for gender equality by Equileap Named among Canada's Best Diversity Employers by MediaCorp Canada Inc. for the eleventh year in a row

Best Diversity Employers by MediaCorp Canada Inc. for the eleventh year in a row Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Sixth Consecutive Year

To learn more about careers at CIBC, visit the website here.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC