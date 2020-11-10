CIBC Launches Enhanced Suite Of Aeroplan® Visa Credit Cards To Help Canadians Realize Their Travel Ambitions

Earn points faster through Aeroplan Family Sharing and personalized new features

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced that its enhanced suite of Aeroplan® Visa credit cards is now available through the bank's partnership with Air Canada's transformed loyalty program.

The CIBC Aeroplan Visa credit cards provide access to a further enhanced loyalty program, including Aeroplan Family Sharing, a new feature that allows up to eight family members to combine points to reach rewards faster. Family members are able to share points and benefits while earning points with every Air Canada flight booked.

New cardholders can also earn a Companion/ Buddy Pass on eligible cards for a buy-one-get-one ticket anywhere Air Canada flies in North America - including Mexico and Hawaii. After first buying an economy class ticket, clients pay only the government taxes and third-party charges on the second ticket.

"We know Canadians are looking forward to safely travelling again in the future and we're excited to offer even greater value and benefits, and an improved travel experience for our clients," said Diane Ferri, Senior Vice-President of Card Products, CIBC. "Aeroplan's transformed loyalty program complements our already robust travel card rewards program and offers exciting new features for our clients and their families."

The program also offers improved value on flight rewards, the ability to pay with Points + Cash, and no cash surcharges on redemptions with Air Canada. Cardholders are able to book any seat available on Air Canada flights with no blackout dates using points, and get access to extras such as cabin upgrades and Wi-Fi through point redemption. The credit cards also provide clients with expanded travel and insurance benefits.

Aeroplan Miles will be honoured as Aeroplan points on a one-to-one basis for all existing Aeroplan cardholders.

Additional benefits available through the enhanced CIBC Aeroplan suite of cards include:

CIBC Aeroplan® Visa Infinite Privilege Card

2 new bonus points categories: Earn 1.5 Aeroplan points per $1 spent on gas, grocery, travel and dining and 2 Aeroplan points per $1 spent with Air Canada directly, including through Air Canada Vacations, and continue to earn 1.25 Aeroplan points per $1 on all other purchases.

spent on gas, grocery, travel and dining and 2 Aeroplan points per spent with Air Canada directly, including through Air Canada Vacations, and continue to earn 1.25 Aeroplan points per on all other purchases. Free first checked bag for the primary cardholder, authorized users and up to 8 companions travelling on the same reservation on Air Canada flights (up to a maximum of 9 travellers) every time you fly.

Complimentary Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge™ and Air Canada Café access in North America for the primary cardholder and authorized users. ⁠

for the primary cardholder and authorized users. ⁠ Plus complimentary access for 1 guest each for primary cardholder and authorized users until November 7, 2021 .

. Authorized users can enjoy eligible travel benefits even when travelling without the primary cardholder by linking their own card at aircanada.com/linkmycard.

New Mobile Device Insurance* (up to $1,500 ).

). 1 NEXUS application fee rebate ( $50 US) once every 4 years.

US) once every 4 years. An Annual Worldwide Companion Pass from $99 to a maximum of $599 (plus taxes, third-party charges, and surcharges).

CIBC Aeroplan® Visa Infinite Card

Earn 1.5 Aeroplan points per $1 spent on gas, grocery and with Air Canada directly, including through Air Canada Vacations, and continue to earn 1 Aeroplan point per $1 on all other purchases.

spent on gas, grocery and with Air Canada directly, including through Air Canada Vacations, and continue to earn 1 Aeroplan point per on all other purchases. Free first checked bag for the primary cardholder, authorized users and up to 8 companions travelling on the same reservation on Air Canada flights (up to a maximum of 9 travellers) every time you fly.

Authorized users can enjoy eligible travel benefits even when travelling without the primary cardholder by linking their own card at aircanada.com/linkmycard.

New Mobile Device Insurance* (up to $1,000 ) and Hotel Burglary Insurance* (up to $2,500 ), plus enhanced Trip Cancellation Insurance* (up to $1,500 ). Due to the global pandemic and travel restrictions, certain trip cancellation and other travel coverages on your Card may not be available.

CIBC Aeroplan® Visa Card

$0 annual fee.

annual fee. New bonus points categories: Earn 1 Aeroplan point per $1 spent on gas, grocery and with Air Canada directly, including through Air Canada Vacations.

spent on gas, grocery and with Air Canada directly, including through Air Canada Vacations. New standard earn of 1 Aeroplan point per $1.50 spent on all other purchases.

CIBC Aeroplan® Visa Business Card

6 new business bonus points categories: Earn 1.5 Aeroplan points per $1 spent on shipping, internet, cable, phone services and dining; and 2 points per $1 spent with Air Canada directly, including through Air Canada Vacations.

spent on shipping, internet, cable, phone services and dining; and 2 points per spent with Air Canada directly, including through Air Canada Vacations. Continue to earn 1.5 Aeroplan points per $1 spent on travel and 1 Aeroplan point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

spent on travel and 1 Aeroplan point per spent on all other purchases. Free first checked bag for the primary cardholder, authorized users and up to 8 companions travelling on the same reservation on Air Canada flights (up to a maximum of 9 travellers) every time you fly.

Authorized users can enjoy eligible travel benefits even when travelling without the primary cardholder by linking their own card at aircanada.com/linkmycard.

Receive 1 Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge™ Guest Pass for every $10,000 spent, up to 4 passes per year.

For more details on the transformed Aeroplan program, CIBC Aeroplan cardholders can visit: cibc.com/aeroplancards

*Additional terms and conditions apply. Insurance coverage(s) included with CIBC credit cards are underwritten by Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada. You may contact the insurer at 1-866-363-3338 in Canada and the U.S. or collect from elsewhere at 905-403-3338 or visit cibccentre.rsagroup.ca.

