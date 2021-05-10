CIBC And Goodfood Team Up To Support Frontline Healthcare Heroes With 100,000 Meals

$2.2 million initiative will mark International Nurses Day with a show of gratitude TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - In deep appreciation of Canada's frontline healthcare workers and their unwavering commitment throughout the pandemic, CIBC and Goodfood...

$2.2 million initiative will mark International Nurses Day with a show of gratitude

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - In deep appreciation of Canada's frontline healthcare workers and their unwavering commitment throughout the pandemic, CIBC and Goodfood announced today an initiative that will see 100,000 meals delivered to these community heroes beginning on International Nurses Day.

"Those on the frontlines of our healthcare system have worked tirelessly during this unprecedented year to help those who need it, but their efforts to help us have disrupted their personal lives and affected their families," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "These meals are a simple gesture to show our gratitude for all that they've done and to let our frontline heroes know how much we appreciate their efforts. We hope these meals provide them a bit of comfort and relief after a long day of serving those in need."

Through the initiative, called "Plate it Forward", 100,000 meals will be delivered directly to hospitals in cities and communities across Canada for healthcare workers to take home.

"The current pandemic and health emergency have highlighted the great challenges faced by our hard-working frontline healthcare workers. It has never been more pressing to support our frontline workers and be grateful for their incredible work in helping Canadians," said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. "Giving back is a core part of Goodfood and we are committed to helping however we can. Through the meals we will be providing, we want to do our part in showing our appreciation for healthcare workers' tireless efforts and dedication to keeping us safe and healthy every day. We are thinking of you every step of the way and doing what we can to support you."

CIBC and Goodfood will work together to distribute the meals beginning May 12. The initiative will see Goodfood trucks visit communities across Canada over a 4-week period to deliver meals and support our frontline healthcare heroes.

Canadians are invited to show their appreciation for our frontline healthcare heroes on social media #PlateItForward.

This initiative is the latest support CIBC has provided to frontline healthcare workers. In May 2020 CIBC launched the Holidays for Heroes program that saw Canadians nominate healthcare heroes to receive travel vouchers for a future holiday. The bank also established the CIBC Future Heroes Fund Bursary Program to help the next generation of healthcare workers realize their ambition of having a career in healthcare.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About GoodfoodGoodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood's vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling users to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood clients have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company's main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with five additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in the province of Ontario is currently under construction. As at February 28, 2021, Goodfood had 319,000 active subscribers. www.makegoodfood.ca

