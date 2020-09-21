CIBC Alerts That Help Clients Keep On Top Of Finances Take Centre Stage In New CIBC Campaign

Campaign highlights innovative digital tools to help clients manage spending, avoid missed payments and protect themselves against fraud

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Staying on top of personal finances can be challenging at the best of times. The COVID-19 pandemic means that families are adjusting to working in very different environments, managing a return to school that may be uncertain for some, or having the entire family working and learning together at home every day, making managing everyday finances even more difficult. CIBC is launching a new brand campaign today highlighting digital tools that can help.

The campaign features CIBC Alerts, which allow clients to stay on top of their finances through their mobile device, ensuring there are sufficient funds in their account to cover an upcoming payment, stay on top of credit card purchases and be advised if any suspicious activity occurs on their accounts.

"We know that Canadians - and women in particular - are juggling an increasing number of responsibilities, and it's easy for unexpected distractions or a busy day to take you off track and potentially miss a payment or lose touch with your finances at times," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. "Families are dealing with pressure on their time and money as students head back to school and we work towards the economic recovery from the pandemic. Our alerts, along with advice from our Financial Advisors tailored to our clients' individual circumstances, are helping our clients navigate the current climate of uncertainty and achieve their long term ambitions."

Some of the features available to help clients stay on top of their finances include:

Personal banking clients can receive a CIBC Smart Balance Alert when an account balance has insufficient funds to cover an upcoming pre-authorized payment or cheque. Clients can then transfer or deposit funds by noon the same day to avoid a declined payment or a non-sufficient funds (NSF) fee.

when an account balance has insufficient funds to cover an upcoming pre-authorized payment or cheque. Clients can then transfer or deposit funds by noon the same day to avoid a declined payment or a non-sufficient funds (NSF) fee. CIBC credit card holders receive real-time credit card transaction alerts including any unauthorized transactions, to help stay on top of credit card activity without having to sign on. Clients can simply select the Push Notification on their mobile device to review purchase details and can use the merchant information listed on the transaction details page to contact the business if more information about a transaction is needed. If an unauthorized transaction is suspected, clients can quickly and easily lock their card on CIBC Mobile Banking ® or CIBC Online Banking ®.

including any unauthorized transactions, to help stay on top of credit card activity without having to sign on. Clients can simply select the Push Notification on their mobile device to review purchase details and can use the merchant information listed on the transaction details page to contact the business if more information about a transaction is needed. If an unauthorized transaction is suspected, clients can quickly and easily lock their card on CIBC Mobile Banking ® or CIBC Online Banking ®. All clients can receive fraud alertsby phone, email or text if unusual activity occurs on any of their accounts. Clients can then verify the activity or report it as fraud. To receive fraud alerts, clients should check their contact information is up to date by signing on to CIBC Online Banking to review and update their details in the "My Profile" section.

"We've seen Canadians increasingly rely on technology due to the pandemic," added Ms. Dottori-Attanasio. "And with these alerts we are building on our strength in mobile banking and innovation as we offer market-leading solutions that offer a great experience, add value and make banking easier for our clients."

According to the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study, CIBC received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction among mobile banking apps offered by Canada's Big Five banks.

