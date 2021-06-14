CI Renewables LLC Announces The Purchase Of KDC Solar LLC

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Renewables LLC, a leader in bespoke solar energy solutions to companies and institutions, is pleased to announce that, effective January 2020, it purchased 100% of the membership interests of KDC Solar LLC from Diamond Castle Holdings LLC and members of management of KDC Solar LLC. (This announcement was delayed beyond 2020 due to the COVID pandemic and the need to focus on finalizing the development of solar projects in Maryland, California and Virginia.)

CI Renewables will continue the work of KDC Solar and pursue development of commercial and industrial solar and other renewable projects in selective states in the United States. Recently CI Renewables announced the financing of its 29 MWs of solar projects for Howard County Maryland with CleanCapital and will soon announce the closing of the financing for a 10 MW project in Madera California. In addition, CI Renewables is actively pursuing new solar projects in Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey.

CI Renewables will continue KDC Solar's legacy as a leader in providing bespoke clean energy solutions for companies and institutions with large and complex electric loads greater than 2 MWs. Our customers receive clean renewable energy without any capital investment. With more than a decade of experience with a number of complex projects that total over 115 MWs across 19 projects, CI Renewables through its subsidiaries has driven cost savings across varying industries and institutions including nationally recognized, multinational companies in the pharmaceutical, e-commerce, technology, glass manufacturing, publishing, consumer goods, hospitals, governments and educational institutions.

The senior management of CI Renewables include Alan Epstein, President, Thomas Lynch, Executive Vice President, Josh Smith, Senior Vice President, William Stewart, CFO and Walter Serafyn, Senior Vice President. CI Renewables is continuing to be headquartered from 1420 U.S. Route 206, Suite 120 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Each of the executives' telephone numbers remain the same but their email addresses have changed to alan.epstein@cirenew.com, tom.lynch@cirenew.com, joshua.smith@cirenew.com, walter.serafyn@cirenew.com and william.stewart@cirenew.com.

About CI RenewablesCI Renewables is a leader in providing bespoke clean energy solutions for companies and institutions with large and complex electric loads. Our customers receive clean renewable energy without any capital investment. Through a comprehensive turnkey solution, our customers enjoy clean solar energy while fixing and lowering long term electricity costs. With more than a decade of experience with a number of large complex projects averaging more than 6 MWs each, CI Renewables drive cost savings for a variety of industries and institutions. Our customers have included nationally recognized, multinational companies in the pharmaceutical, e-commerce, technology, glass manufacturing, publishing, and consumer goods. In addition, we also service hospitals, governments, and educational institutions. More information can be found at www.cirenew.com

Media Contact: Communications@cirenew.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ci-renewables-llc-announces-the-purchase-of-kdc-solar-llc-301311304.html

SOURCE CI Renewables LLC