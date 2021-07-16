CI Global Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Nirujan Kanagasingam, Vice-President, ETF Strategy at CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"), joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (CNAO and CNAO.U) on Toronto Stock Exchange and to open the market.

CNAO seeks to generate high absolute returns over the long term, balanced with a capital preservation mindset, by primarily investing in growth-oriented North American equities.

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, offering a robust lineup that consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX).

CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.

Date: Friday, July 16, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

