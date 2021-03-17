CI Global Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Darie Urbanky, President and Chief Operating Officer of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), and Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution at CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"), and their team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCX and BTCX.U) on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

BTCX is designed to provide investors with a convenient way to gain exposure to bitcoin through an institutional-quality fund platform.

CI Exchange-Traded Funds are a comprehensive suite of investment solutions offered by CI GAM. CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, offering a robust lineup that consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

