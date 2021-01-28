CI Global Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution at CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution at CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (CMGG and CMGG.U) and open the market.

CMGG is sub-advised by Munro Partners and invests in a portfolio of growth-oriented equities issued by companies anywhere in the world with the goal of maximizing long-term capital appreciation.

CI Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions offered by CI Global Asset Management. CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers and currently has 99 ETFs listed via the Toronto Stock Exchange. The robust lineup consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs.

Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

