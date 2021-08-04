CI Global Asset Management Offers Cost-Effective, One-Stop ESG Investing With New CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") today introduced the CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios, which combine a focus on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors with the convenience of a fully diversified portfolio.

The three CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios invest in ESG-focused exchange-traded funds to construct portfolios matching a range of investor goals. They are managed by CI GAM's Multi-Asset Management team, asset allocation experts who oversee approximately $47 billion in assets in managed solutions at CI GAM (as at June 30, 2021).

"There is a groundswell of interest in ESG investing, but a myriad of choices, with over 570 ESG-based ETFs alone in North America. We are making it easy for investors with our sophisticated one-stop ESG solutions," said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM. "Investors benefit from our Multi-Asset Management team's expertise in navigating the world of ESG investments and their proficiency in asset allocation, portfolio construction and risk management."

The CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios also offer a cost-effective entry to ESG investing, with highly competitive management fees ranging from 0.45% to 0.50% (Series F).

The Portfolios include:

CI Mosaic ESG Balanced Income ETF Portfolio, with a target asset allocation of 60% fixed income, 40% equity

CI Mosaic ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio, with a target asset allocation of 40% fixed income, 60% equity

CI Mosaic ESG Balanced Growth ETF Portfolio, with a target asset allocation of 20% fixed income, 80% equity.

CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios are actively managed using a "core and satellite" approach. The core, which consists of diversified ETFs holding companies with high ESG ratings relative to peers, is complemented by concentrated mandates focusing on specific ESG themes and opportunities.

"The new ESG Portfolios reflect CI GAM's commitment to responsible investing and to modernizing our asset management business," Mr. Ratnavel said. "We continue to enhance our product lineup by launching timely and relevant investment solutions to help investors achieve their financial goals."

The new ESG Portfolios complement the CI Mosaic ETF Portfolios, a family of five funds of ETFs launched in January 2019. The Lead Portfolio Manager of all Mosaic Portfolios is Stephen Lingard, who has over 27 years of investment industry experience, including over 13 years as a manager of multi-asset portfolios.

The new Portfolios expand CI GAM's lineup of ESG solutions, which also includes:

CI MSCI World ESG Impact Fund, which invests in a globally diversified portfolio of companies that have high ESG performance relative to their sector peers, while further excluding companies focused on fossil fuels for energy purposes. It is available as a mutual fund and ETF (NEO: CESG, CESG.B).

CI Global Climate Leaders Fund, which invests primarily in a concentrated long-only portfolio of companies focused on decarbonization and climate change located anywhere in the world. It is available as a mutual fund and ETF (TSX: CLML, CLML.U).

CI GAM is a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and integrates ESG factors into its investment decision-making process for all of its investment mandates as well as proxy voting and shareholder engagement.

New currency hedged fund units

CI GAM also announced that it has launched U.S. dollar hedged units for CI Emerging Markets Fund, CI Emerging Markets Corporate Class and CI Global Alpha Innovators Corporate Class. Hedged series units are available for purchase in U.S. dollars and hedged against currency fluctuations between the Canadian and U.S. dollar. Series AH, FH, IH and PH units for each fund are available as of today. The new units provide additional investment choices for advisors and clients to access CI GAM mandates and accommodate the growing interest in these funds.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $304 billion in total assets as at June 30, 2021.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This document is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," or "estimate," or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are by their nature based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained herein are based upon what CI Global Asset Management believes to be reasonable assumptions, CI Global Asset Management cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. It encourages investors to use responsible investment to enhance returns and better manage risks.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc. ©CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

