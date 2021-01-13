CI Global Asset Management Files Preliminary Prospectus To Re-Open CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") announced today it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary prospectus relating to a new issue of CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund (the "Fund"), which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") in U.

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") announced today it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary prospectus relating to a new issue of CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund (the "Fund"), which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") in U.S. dollars and Canadian dollars under the symbols "BTCG.U" and "BTCG.UN", respectively.

The new issue consists of Class A units priced in U.S. dollars (the "Offering") and will be priced so as not to be dilutive to the Fund's net asset value at the time of pricing. The closing of the Offering is subject to regulatory and TSX approval.

The Fund is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide unitholders with exposure to bitcoin through an institutional-quality fund platform. The Fund invests directly in bitcoin with the Fund's holdings of bitcoin priced using the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin Index (the "BTC"), which is designed to measure the performance of a single bitcoin traded in U.S. dollars. The BTC is owned and administered by Bloomberg Index Services Ltd.

CI GAM is the manager of the Fund and Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP ("Galaxy Digital") acts as the bitcoin sub-advisor for the Fund. As sub-advisor, Galaxy Digital executes all bitcoin trading on behalf of the Fund. Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset and blockchain technology sector. The team has extensive experience spanning investing, capital markets, venture capital, asset management and blockchain technology.

Class A units of the Fund are being offered on a best-efforts basis in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The syndicate of agents for the Offering is being led by CIBC Capital Markets.

The Offering is only made by the preliminary prospectus of the Fund dated January 11, 2021. The preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from CIBC Capital Markets or through www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities commissions in Canada. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital Holdings"). Galaxy Digital Holdings is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sector, and currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Investment Banking. Galaxy Digital Holdings' CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. Galaxy Digital Holdings is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about Galaxy Digital Holdings' businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $231 billion in total assets as at December 31, 2020.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

No offering is being made by this material. This communication is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

