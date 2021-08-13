CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Change For CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") today announced a risk rating change for CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF. This ETF is expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 under the tickers CINV and CINV.U.

CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF's risk rating is changing to "Medium" from "Medium-to-High." The risk rating change is effective immediately and is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. This change is as a result of a determination that the reference index of CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF should be changed to better approximate the standard deviation of this ETF.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $304 billion in total assets as at June 30, 2021.

