CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund (BTCG) Unitholders Approve Fund's Merger Into CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCX)

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") today announced that unitholders of CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund (TSX: BTCG), a closed-end investment fund (the "Fund"), have approved the Fund's merger into CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCX), an exchange-traded fund (the "Continuing ETF"). The merger is scheduled to take place after the close of business on or about May 7, 2021, pending regulatory approval.

Unitholders of the Fund will receive the equivalent dollar value of units in the ETF US$ Series of the Continuing ETF upon completion of the merger. The merger will take place on a taxable basis, would be considered a disposition for tax purposes and may have tax consequences for unitholders of BTCG. The Fund and the Continuing ETF are not expected to pay distributions to unitholders as a result of the merger.

CI GAM believes the merger to be in the best interest of investors as the Continuing ETF carries an equally low management fee of 0.40% - the lowest of any bitcoin ETF - and its management expense ratio ("MER") has been capped at 0.95% - the lowest published MER cap of any bitcoin ETF. Additionally, CI GAM believes that the ETF structure offers increased liquidity through continuous distribution and the potential benefits of economies of scale. The costs and expenses associated with the merger are being borne by CI GAM and not by the Fund. BTCG and BTCX share the same investment mandate and portfolio management team at Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately C$240.6 billion in total assets as at March 31, 2021.

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (the "ETF") is an exchange-traded mutual fund that invests in the digital currency bitcoin. An investment in the ETF may be considered speculative and is not intended as a complete investment program. It is appropriate only for investors who have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in the ETF is considered high risk.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the ETF is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This communication is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.

