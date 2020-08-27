CI&T Broadens Its Asia Pacific Reach By Expanding Into Australia And New Zealand

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CI&T , a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, today announces its continued global expansion with a new push into Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). With a strong presence in North and South America, Europe and Asia, this strategic move is designed to broaden the scope of CI&T's capabilities to service companies on a global scale and current clients who already operate in the ANZ market.

CI&T provides strategy, research, design and engineering services to the world's largest companies, digitally transforming customers' businesses by co-creating new business models, digital products and platforms, and innovative ways of working.

"While CI&T has an existing presence in the Asia Pacific region, with strong relationships in both Japan and China, expanding into Australia and New Zealand offers our current clients coverage in much larger territories of the world which is of huge benefit," said Felipe Rubim, Vice President of ANZ and Asia at CI&T. "We are excited to bring our unique approach to lean culture and experience to the region and help companies move ahead with their digital transformation strategies at such a pivotal time."

"We are experts in driving growth and continuous innovation across business, people and technology," said Leo Abdala, Digital Transformation Director of ANZ at CI&T. "We are excited to work with businesses in Australia and New Zealand who are keen to embark on the process of digital transformation and acceleration, using our global know-how and decades of expertise to help them reach their goals sooner rather than later at a time when this is most pressing."

According to a recent study from IDC on the top digital trends in Australia, organisation culture is emerging as one of the biggest precursors to digital excellence, and it is thought that by 2024, leaders of 50% of Australian organisations will have mastered "future of culture" traits as they seek digital leadership at scale.

"Digital transformation is an unavoidable journey, it could mean the difference between future company success or fallout," added Cesar Gon, Co-Founder and CEO at CI&T. "Australians and New Zealanders have always been forward thinking in the world of innovation and we look forward to bringing our years of expertise to the ANZ region."

This announcement comes on the heels of several key achievements for CI&T including a successful expansion into the EMEA market with two new offices in London and Lisbon opening earlier this year, and being honored as one of 2020's Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work. The company also achieved major growth in 2019 with a strategic minority investment from Advent International, as well as the unveiling of its new Prisma Bay Area innovation center in Oakland, CA.

About CI&TCI&T is a digital solutions partner for some of the world's biggest companies, helping them drive growth and continuous innovation across business, people and technology. With operations across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, CI&T has a proven track record of delivering complex end-to-end solutions for the digital enterprise. For more information, visit www.ciandt.com.au .

