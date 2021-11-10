CI&T Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering (IPO)

CI&T Inc ("CI&T") (NYSE: CINT), a global digital native specialist, and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to some of the world's leading brands, today announced the pricing of its...

CI&T Inc ("CI&T") (NYSE: CINT), a global digital native specialist, and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to some of the world's leading brands, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,043,478 Class A common shares at a public offering price of US$15.00 per share. The offering consists of 11,111,111 Class A common shares offered by CI&T and 1,932,367 Class A common shares offered by certain selling shareholders, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 1,956,522 Class A common shares, representing 15% of the base offering, from certain selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 10, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CINT", and the offering is expected to close on November 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup, who are acting as global coordinators and lead bookrunners, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley, who are acting as joint bookrunners and Itaú BBA, BofA Securities and Bradesco BBI, who are acting as passive bookrunners.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement, copies of which may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or

Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 800-831-9146 or by email at Prospectus@citi.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CI&T

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 50+ Large Enterprises & Fast Growth Clients. As digital natives, we bring a 26-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in 8 countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for 5,000 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

Forward - Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. CI&T undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

